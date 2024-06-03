Here’s How the News Networks Are Celebrating Pride Month

Say it loud: June is Pride Month, and news outlets are showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community with a full slate of special coverage. Here’s a network-by-network guide to the Pride Month programming you can expect to see over the next month.
ABC News
- Get an early start on Pride Month with Good Morning America’s GMA Out Loud! series, which will interview leaders within the LGBTQ+ community and feature segments about subjects like the rise of ballroom culture and coming out later in life. Additionally, The View will have its own coverage of LGBTQ+ issues and GMA3: What You Need to Know will interview with pop legend Cyndi Lauper ahead of her becoming the first-ever recipient of the Lifetime Ally Icon at the WeHo Pride Parade.
- World News Tonight with David Muir will spotlight important LGBTQ+ figures in its regular America Strong and Person of the Week segments, while both ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and This Week with George Stephanopoulos will feature timely and relevant stories. Nightline plans interviews with such out gay celebrity guests as singer David Archuleta and comedian Margaret Cho.
- On the streaming side of things, ABC News Live is launching Pride Across America on June 30—a nationwide streaming event boasting five hours of live coverage from three of the country’s biggest pride marches in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. ABC News Digital and Good Morning America Digital will air a “one year later” update on the Bud Light boycott and explore the state of LGBTQ+ safe spaces among other stories.
- Finally, ABC Audio will air Pride Month segments in the weekly newsmagazine Perspective and the affiliate service ABC NewsOne plans to cover stories about LGBTQ+ seniors.
Bloomberg
Advertisement
- Anchors Caroline Hyde and Romaine Bostick will set aside Thursdays at Noon to explore the importance of social equity and equality in the business world.
CBS News
- CBS Mornings’ programming plans include stories about the history of the Pride flag and an interview with one of its creators, Lynn Segerblom. Also be on the lookout for Pride Month-themed installments of series like Changing the Game and Note to Self.
CNN
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper has two episodes planned for Pride Month. Airing June 9, Drag War features CNN national correspondent Randi Kaye exploring the ongoing battle between Florida state legislators and local drag queens continuing to push for their rights to perform. And on June 11, The Playing Field: The Battle Over Transgender Athletes will chronicle the efforts of a trans high school softball player to remain on her team—a fight that takes her all the way to the Ohio State Senate.
- The CNN As Equals digital team launches the Beyond The Binary series, which will explore life for transgender and non-binary people in different parts of the Global South.
NBCUniversal News Group
- The dedicated LGBTQ+ vertical NBC Out will roll out Pride & Politics: 30 Barrier-Breaking LGBTQ+ Political Leaders, the 2024 politics-themed edition of its annual Pride 30 list. Additional stories will include an interview with Drag Race winner Nymphia Wind, and a report on the queer food movement.
- 3rd Hour of Today features a preview of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center and Peacock will stream the award-winning docuseries Stonewall 50: The Revolution.
- MSNBC’s Weekends with Jonathan Capehart will air Pride-related segments once per weekend throughout June. NBC and Telemundo-owned stations plus the NBC Regional Sports Networks have special Pride programming planned along with coverage of local Pride parades in both English and Spanish.
- CNBC has interviews planned with notable LGBTQ+ business leaders as well as additional stories that will air across the network, CNBC.com, CNBC Make It, and CNBC en Español.
- A new franchise called “Proud Out Loud” will debut on NBC News Now’s Morning News Now. Joe Fryer will interview LGBTQ+ trailblazers and spotlight issues impacting the queer community. Guests include Tony-winning actor and singer Ben Platt and author/award-winning actor Chris Colfer.
PBS NewsHour
- PBS News Weekend has several Pride Month segments planned, including anchor John Yang’s conversation with author Dr. Jack Turban, and a Hidden History segment about the Lavender Scare.
Scripps News
- Live interviews and packages covering the LGBTQ+ community will be featured every Wednesday on Morning Rush and across all of Scripps News.
Spectrum News
- Look for local reporting and news coverage about LGBQT+ issues timed to Pride Month.