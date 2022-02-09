Nicolle Wallace Tests Positive for Coronavirus

We’ve been wondering where MSNBC Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace has been these past few days. She answered the question for us on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter, saying that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Wallace went on to thank her colleagues Alicia Menendez, Jason Johnson and Ayman Mohyeldin for guest-hosting her 4-6 p.m. MSNBC show this week.

It sounds as though Wallace is doing OK, with the Deadline host saying that she is “hoping to make a home studio appearance later this week.”