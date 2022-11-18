Joshua Johnson Leaves NBC News

NBC News’ ad supported streaming service NBC News Now is cancelling Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson, which has streamed weekdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT since debuting in December 2021.

An NBC News spokesperson confirmed the move, saying in a statement, “We’re heading in a new programming direction, which we’ll announce soon. We thank Joshua for his contributions and wish him all the best.”

The final broadcast of Now Tonight is today, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET, and Johnson will address his viewers on the broadcast.

NBC News offered Johnson an analyst role with the network, which he turned down, effectively ending his full-time employment with the company (though it’s pretty safe to assume he’ll appear across the network’s platforms as a guest in the future).

We hear that Johnson and NBC News Now chief Janelle Rodriguez delivered the cancellation news to show staff earlier today, with Rodriguez making clear that no one else’s employment at NBC News would be negatively impacted.

NBC News Now will be announcing a new 8 p.m. show soon, but in the interim, the service will air Now Tonight with rotating anchors.

From September 2020-Nov. 2021, Johnson hosted The Week With Joshua Johnson, which aired weekends from 8-10 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

Prior to joining the NBC News Group in Sept. 2020, Johnson spent three years as host of NPR’s national talk show 1A.