Following a year of Hollywood strikes, increased macroeconomic uncertainty and growing media industry upheaval, Adweek’s Hot List—which highlights the standouts in TV, media and digital & tech brands—is back and hotter than ever.

This year’s list features TV executives and creators making an impact in the industry: Media Visionary Rob McElhenney and TV Exec of the Year Channing Dungey. We're also honoring new digital obsessions, including ChatGPT and Meta’s Threads, and companies thriving in a constantly shifting media environment. (We’re looking at you, Bloomberg and New York Magazine.) The honorees are shaking things up, bringing striking changes and, yes, turning up the heat.