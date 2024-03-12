Following a year of Hollywood strikes, increased macroeconomic uncertainty and growing media industry upheaval, Adweek’s Hot List—which highlights the standouts in TV, media and digital & tech brands—is back and hotter than ever.
This year’s list features TV executives and creators making an impact in the industry: Media Visionary Rob McElhenney and TV Exec of the Year Channing Dungey. We're also honoring new digital obsessions, including ChatGPT and Meta’s Threads, and companies thriving in a constantly shifting media environment. (We’re looking at you, Bloomberg and New York Magazine.) The honorees are shaking things up, bringing striking changes and, yes, turning up the heat.
Rob McElhenney Is Doing ‘More Better’ and Knows Exactly How Always Sunny Will End
ADWEEK’s 2024 Media Visionary launches More Better Industries, a full business ecosystem of production, marketing and investment
Hot List: The Year's Most Applauded TV Shows, People and Networks
Buzzed-about animated series, revivals, late-night hosts and more
The 2024 Media Hot List: From Health to Sports to Business News
The people and news organizations that brought the most captivating coverage to readers
2024 Digital & Tech Hot List: The Apps, Games and Platforms Becoming Part of Our Daily Lives
Honorees include Threads, ChatGPT and TikTok Shop
Succession's Jesse Armstrong Is ADWEEK's 2024 TV Creator of the Year
Armstrong's series brought appointment TV back to a fragmented viewing landscape
Channing Dungey Is ADWEEK's 2024 TV Executive of the Year
The chairwoman of Warner Bros. Television Group is delivering strong results
Under CEO Anna Bateson, The Guardian Is Quietly Thriving
ADWEEK’s Media Executive of the Year has found unusual success with an unusual model
Eater's EIC Stephanie Wu on Recipes for Success
ADWEEK's Editor of the Year outlines how the title goes beyond the rinse and repeat to reach new audiences
From Elder Statesman to Innovation Hub: Satya Nadella's Pivot of the Microsoft Narrative
The CEO has secured the company's positioning as a leader in AI
Creator Monet McMichael Is Striking Big Brand Deals and Connecting With Fans
ADWEEK's Digital & Tech Creator of the Year on fostering brand connections and remaining authentic
Q&A: Nielsen's CEO on Rolling With Massive Changes in 2024
From Nielsen One to the delayed sunsetting of industry currency
Why More Publishers Aren't Transacting on Attention ... Yet
It's an operational nightmare—especially for small publishers
Retail Media's New Secret Weapon Is Incremental ROAS
Traditional metrics may not accurately reflect the impact of new brand initiatives