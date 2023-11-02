NBC News’ Carrie Budoff Brown Named ICFJ Board of Directors’ Chairperson

Change is taking place at the International Center for Journalists’ Board of Directors, as the new chair will come from the broadcast news world.

NBC News svp for politics Carrie Budoff Brown has been named the Board’s new chairperson, the ICFJ announced tonight at its annual Tribute to Journalists, which honors extraordinary journalists who exemplify excellence in bringing vital information to audiences at home and abroad.

She becomes the fourth chair in ICFJ’s 40 years.

Budoff Brown succeeds Michael Golden, the longtime New York Times executive who led ICFJ for over 12 years through major strategic, technological, and financial transformations, expanding its impact, reach, and global network.

“Carrie will do a superb job leading ICFJ into the next decade,” said Golden, who remains a vice chair of the board. “She has shown a firm commitment to the principles that ICFJ seeks to foster among journalists around the world, and she understands the urgency of supporting our colleagues as they bring us the news – often against dire odds.”

Budoff Brown added that Golden had done “a fantastic job leading ICFJ through the profound changes that have roiled the journalism field. ICFJ is in excellent shape and achieving so much due in no small measure to his leadership. I am honored to follow in his footsteps.”

ICFJ serves a network of journalists – more than 160,000 worldwide – helping them to provide the trustworthy news essential to free and strong societies. ICFJ enables them to cover the most critical issues of today, innovate to connect with communities, and build news organizations that thrive.

Budoff Brown, in March, was promoted to senior vice president for politics at NBC News after most recently serving as svp of Meet the Press. As the executive in charge of NBC’s political coverage, she continues to oversee MTP and the network’s politics and elections reporting across digital and broadcast.

Budoff Brown is also in charge of NBC News’ entire team of correspondents, reporters, producers, and campaign “embeds” that are covering the issues and candidates defining the 2024 presidential race.