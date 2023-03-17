NBC News Names Carrie Budoff Brown SVP, Politics

With the rays of the 2024 presidential election cycle starting to peak over the horizon, NBC News announced that Carrie Budoff Brown will be its new senior vice president, politics.

NBC News president of editorial Rebecca Blumenstein announced Budoff Brown’s promotion on Friday morning in a note to staff.

Budoff Brown was most recently svp of Meet the Press, appointed to this position in 2021. She was also in charge of NBC News’ 2022 midterm coverage, pioneering a unique coverage strategy for TV news focusing on early engagement in key states.

In her new role, Buddoff Brown will continue overseeing Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and lead the network’s politics and elections reporting across NBC News’ digital and broadcast platforms.

Budoff Brown will continue to report to Blumenstein, with Liz Johnstone, managing editor for politics, now reporting to her and Tom Namako, executive editor of NBC News Digital.

Blumenstein also announced that Washington D.C. deputy bureau chief Chloe Arensberg will continue to oversee all reporting hailing from the nation’s capital, including the White House, Capitol Hill, National Security, Justice, Aviation, and International Affairs beats.

Read Blumenstein’s note below.

Team,

Since my arrival, I have been in awe of our Washington bureau and the journalism it produces every day. In recent months, we have led the coverage on the Chinese balloon story, the midterms and unfolding 2024 race, and the new session of Congress. Today, we are building on those successes by announcing a well-deserved leadership promotion that will help us on our path of integrating our digital and broadcast platforms.

I am delighted to let you know that Carrie Budoff Brown, who masterfully oversaw our midterms coverage last year in close partnership across our many newsrooms and platforms, will expand her responsibilities as Senior Vice President, Politics, at NBC News. In this expanded role, Carrie will lead the network’s politics and elections reporting, continuing her work across our digital and broadcast platforms while retaining oversight of Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. She will continue to report to me. Tom Namako, who has been a transformative force for NBCNews.com since he arrived, will be a key partner for Carrie as NBC News prepares to execute on an expansive vision for the 2024 election, and Liz Johnstone – whose sharp eye for product and skillful editing has been instrumental in the explosive growth of our digital politics coverage – will now report to both Tom and Carrie.

Carrie’s new role is a natural extension of her skillful leadership since her arrival. In addition to expanding the Meet the Press franchise, she introduced an election coverage strategy unique to all of TV news last year — focusing early on key states and communities and encouraging teams to prioritize reports on voter attitudes over “horse races.” Her strategy yielded stronger coverage, more scoops and big interviews, higher ratings across platforms, and a tight integration of our digital and broadcast operations.

Carrie’s promotion builds on the integrative approach and emphasis on original journalism that Catherine Kim has pioneered with our beat reporting. Leading that same effort across our D.C. beats will be Deputy Bureau Chief Chloe Arensberg, the editorial driver of all things Washington and a deeply trusted newsroom leader who will continue her partnership with Carrie as 2024 ramps up. Bureau Chief Ken Strickland continues his inspiring leadership of these teams while overseeing bureau operations.

Please join me in congratulating Carrie in her new role.