CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus Joins NBC News as Chicago-Based Correspondent

Add Adrienne Broaddus to the growing list of talent and executives that have moved from CNN to NBC News over the past year-plus.

Broaddus, on Thursday, was named NBC’s new Chicago-based correspondent reporting across all NBC News platforms, as well as MSNBC.

She had served in a similar Chicago-based role at CNN since September 2020.

The news was shared with NBC News staff by global newsgathering chief David Verdi, who said, “Adrienne comes to us from CNN, where she spent several years reporting on breaking news throughout the country, including the Covid-19 pandemic and mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Oxford, Michigan and Highland Park, Illinois. She also extensively covered policing in America, including the trials of former Minnesota Police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter.”

Prior to her time at CNN, Broadus spent nearly seven years as an anchor and reporter at KARE-TV in Minneapolis. During her time at the Twin Cities’ NBC station, she reported on a wide range of stories, including the killing of George Floyd, where she pressed law enforcement about the investigation. Additionally, she conducted an exclusive interview with Prince’s family following the singer’s death.

The NBCUniversal News Group has added several former CNN staffers over the past year, some who were let go after the shut-down of CNN+, and others who willingly made the switch.

On Monday, longtime CNN business correspondent Christine Romans officially joined NBC News as a senior business correspondent.

Other staffers to join the NBCU News Group family from CNN over the past 13 months include: