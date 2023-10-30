Christine Romans Joins NBC News as Senior Business Correspondent

Former CNN anchor and chief business correspondent Christine Romans has joined NBC News’ business and tech unit as the organization’s senior business correspondent, starting today.

In this role, Romans will report across all platforms of NBC News, including writing for digital and on MSNBC.

According to NBC News svp of editorial Catherine Kim, who announced the news to staff this morning, Romans will cover “all aspects of major breaking business news with a core emphasis on the economy – inflation, jobs, wages, debt, the Fed, manufacturing and trade, regional trends, and how it affects the daily lives of Americans across the country.”

Advertisement

Kim adds, “An Emmy Award-winning journalist, Christine has established a reputation for making intricate, complex financial news and economic policy accessible to the audience.”

Prior to joining NBC News, Romans was CNN’s chief business correspondent and anchor of the network’s early-morning program, Early Start. She exited the network in July.

During her 24-year tenure at CNN, Romans covered the most significant financial events for the network, including the rise of crypto, the collapse of FTX and led coverage on the sudden and tumultuous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and its recovery. She also anchored coverage of the 2023 regional banking crisis, the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and the dot-com bubble and bust. And she was frequently tapped by CNN leadership to report on major world events, including the 9/11 attacks and the Arab Spring.

Romans is returning to her roots as a writer. Before joining CNN in 1999, Romans began her career as a print journalist, reporting for The Des Moines Register, Knight-Ridder Financial News and Reuters.

While on-air news talent have historically cycled between the broadcast and cable news networks, NBC News seems to be on a hiring binge of late, hiring key on-air and off-air positions, mainly at CNN’s expense. Some of the big-name additions over the past couple years include Roman’s former Early Start co-host Laura Jarrett (now Saturday Today co-anchor and NBC News senior legal correspondent), as well as the following: