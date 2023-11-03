CNN Political Analyst Nia-Malika Henderson Joins Bloomberg as Columnist

Blooming Opinion is adding a longtime TV political analyst to its columnist ranks.

CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson will be joining Opinion on Dec. 4 as a politics and policy columnist based in Washington. According to Bloomberg Opinion senior executive editor Tim O’Brien, she’ll write about the ins-and-outs of the pivotal 2024 election cycle while also helping us shape our broader political coverage.

“Nia brings a formidable array of skills and experience to this role,” O’Brien writes in a memo to staff sent Friday morning. “She’s currently a senior political analyst for CNN where she appears regularly on the network’s top shows — offering analysis and reporting about breaking news, presidential machinations, policy debates on the Hill and a wide variety of national developments. Over the years she has also written regularly about race, gender, demographics and cultural issues.”

In 2020, Henderson reported on the Democratic presidential primary and on Trump’s re-election bid. During the 2016 campaign cycle, she reported on the Democratic and Republican candidates, covering Sen. Bernie Sanders’ insurgent campaign, Ben Carson’s unlikely bid and Donald Trump’s realignment of the Republican party.

Before joining CNN, Henderson was a national political reporter for The Washington Post, where she covered the White House, the 2012 presidential campaign and the 2010 midterm campaign. She also covered the first two years of the Obama administration for Politico and was Newsday’s lead reporter covering Obama’s 2008 campaign, the Democratic primary race and the Democratic National Convention.

In 2005, Henderson was part of a Newsday team that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting for a series on the history of hip hop. Before joining Newsday’s national staff, she wrote for The Baltimore Sun.