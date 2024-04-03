Here Are the Cable News Ratings for March 2024

Fox News was the most-watched news network in total day and primetime for March 2024. This was Fox News’ 38th month on top in primetime and 37th month in first place in total day.

Fox News

Fox News in primetime had 2.135 million total viewers/246,000 Adults 25-54. In total day, it had 1.306 million/158,000 viewers in both categories, respectively.

When compared to its performance in Feb. 2024, Fox News was up +3% in total viewers and +6% in the A25-54 demo during the primetime viewing hours. During total day Fox News was down -2% in both total viewers and the demo when compared to the previous month. Looking at its performance to the same month in 2023, Fox News was up +2% in total viewers and flat in the demo during prime. In total day, it was down -1% in total viewers and -2% in the demo.

The Five was still the most-watched program in total viewers (3.050 million at 5 p.m. ET), while Gutfeld! remained in first place in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 (302,000 at 10 p.m. ET). Fox News took 11 out of the 15 spots in total viewers and 13 out of the 15 top spots in the A25-54 demo.

MSNBC

MSNBC was the No. 2 cable news network in primetime and total viewers for the month of March, with 1.307 million and 830,000 viewers, respectively. In the A25-54 demo, it had 133,000 viewers in primetime and 86,000 viewers during total day.

Compared to February, MSNBC was down -3% in total viewers and up +9% in the demo during primetime. It was also down -3% in total viewers but up +2% in the demo during total day. Looking at its performance in the same month in 2023, MSNBC was up +15% and +24% in total viewers and the demo, respectively, during primetime. It was up by +18% in total viewers and +10% in A25-54 during total day.

Its most-watched show in total viewers was The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (1.650 million at 10 p.m. ET), while The Rachel Maddow/Alex Wagner timeslot combo was MSNBC’s most-watched program in the demo (167,000 at 9 p.m. ET). MSNBC took three out of the 15 spots in total viewers, with The Last Word coming in at No. 8. It took two out of the 15 top spots in the A25-54 demo, with its highest being the Maddow/Wagner combo coming in at No. 11.

CNN

CNN landed in third place in total viewers in primetime and total day with 601,000 and 462,000 viewers, respectively. The A25-54 demo had 124,000 viewers and 85,000 viewers in primetime and total day, respectively.

Compared to the previous month, CNN was up +5% in total viewers and +7% in the demo during primetime but was down -4% in total viewers and -2% in A25-54 during total day. The network was up +27% in total viewers and +24% in the demo when looking at its performance to the same month in 2023 during primetime. In total day, the network was up +9% and +2% in total viewers and in the demo, respectively.

Anderson Cooper 360 was the network’s top performer in total viewers, with 708,000 viewers landing it at No. 32. It also led in the A25-54 demo, earning 139,000 viewers to land at No. 20.

Among Total Viewers

The Five – Fox News ( 3,050,000) Jesse Watters Primetime – Fox News -( 2,756,000) Hannity – Fox News – (2,434,000) Gutfeld! – Fox News – (2,192,000) Special Report with Bret Baier – Fox News – (2,174,000) The Ingraham Angle – Fox News – (2,153,000) Outnumbered – Fox News – (1,772,000) Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell – MSNBC – (1,650,000) The Faulkner Focus – Fox News – ( 1,644,000) America’s Newsroom – Fox News – (1,626,000) America Reports – Fox News – (1,531,000) Deadline: White House – MSNBC – (1,504,000) The Story – Fox News – (1,499,000) Your World with Neil Cavuto – Fox News – (1,493,000) The Beat with Ari Melber – MSNBC – (1,457,000)

Among Adults 25-54

Gutfeld! – Fox News – (302,000) Jesse Watters Primetime – Fox News – (284,000) The Five – Fox News – (281,000) Hannity – Fox News – (274,000) The Ingraham Angle – Fox News – (221,000) Special Report with Bret Baier – Fox News – (213,000) Outnumbered – Fox News – (205,000 ) The Faulkner Focus – Fox News – (200,000) America’s Newsroom – Fox News – (196,000) Fox News at Night – Fox News – (187,000) Rachel Maddow/Alex Wagner – MSNBC – (167,000) America Reports – Fox News – (166,000) Your World with Neil Cavuto – Fox News – (166,000) The Story – Fox News – (160,000) Fox and Friends – Fox News – (155,000)

Looking at the March performance of the other news nets:

Newsmax — Rob Schmitt Tonight was the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 48) and A25-54 (No. 64) with 440,000 and 24,000 viewers, respectively.

NewsNation — Chris Cuomo‘s Cuomo was the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 73) and A25-54 (No. 65), with 165,000 and 22,000 viewers, respectively.

Fox Business — Kudlow remained the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 58) and A25-54 (No. 69), with 287,000 and 16,000 viewers, respectively.

CNBC — Fast Money Halftime Report was the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 62), and it tied with Closing Bell in A25-54 (No. 52). It had 227,000 and 37,000 viewers, respectively.

March 2024 cable news ratings (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,135,000 1,307,000 601,000 • A25-54: 246,000 133,000 124,000