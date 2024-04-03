Ticker: 60 Minutes, CBS Mornings, Dateline, NewsNation

- CBS News’ premiere news magazine, 60 Minutes, was the No.1 primetime broadcast in total viewers for the week of March 25. According to Nielsen Live Plus same-day ratings, 10.37 million viewers watched this past Sunday’s edition. It featured Scott Pelley‘s two-part investigation into potential attacks on American government officials and a condition known as Havana syndrome, with new reporting possibly linking Russia to the attacks. Plus, Bill Whitaker reported from the chaotic and high-speed racetrack of America’s original extreme sport: the Indian Relay.
- Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s edition of CBS Mornings, First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, made an in-person appearance to surprise the National Teacher of the Year honoree, Missy Testerman. During the segment, Dr. Biden announced that the White House would host a state dinner for teachers for the very first time on May 1. Watch the segment below:
SURPRISE: @FLOTUS, Dr. Jill Biden, celebrates @Missytesterman, National Teacher of the Year, in our studio — and she announces that the White House will host a state dinner for teachers for the very first time. pic.twitter.com/4AOuBR6Tpr
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 3, 2024
- Friday’s edition of Dateline NBC will be an expanded two-hour installment, featuring correspondent Keith Morrison reporting on the latest regarding the murder of the star cyclist Moriah Wilson. This episode of Dateline NBC will include fresh courtroom evidence, a police interview with a key witness and an exclusive interview with the killer’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Jorge Badilla, who was unaware of the murderer’s intentions to elude authorities. Dateline NBC: The Night Time Stopped airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the preview here.
- NewsNation will air a special edition of Cuomo entitled Trading Up with Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe on Wednesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. ET. In front of a live audience, Chris Cuomo will moderate a discussion alongside Rowe regarding the state of trade jobs as an alternative to four-year colleges, the benefits of learning a skilled trade and the kinds of apprenticeships available in the country today.
- CNBC is teaming up once again with Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s media brand, for the Second Annual Game Plan Summit taking place in Los Angeles on September 10. The one-day event will bring together industry leaders, visionaries and game-changers from the sports and entertainment world. “We head into Game Plan 2024 with significant momentum,” said Nick Dunn, svp and managing director of CNBC Events. “The buzz from last year was not only about the unparalleled programming but also the amazing attendees: an influential mix of owners, executives, investors and innovators all connecting and networking at the event. Any real player in this space will want to be in the room this year.” Panelists and speakers for this year’s Game Plan Summit will be announced in the coming weeks and ticket information will be available at cnbcevents.com/game-plan-2024/.
- Renowned author James Patterson debuted a three-part true crime series on Fox Nation on Monday. Unsolved with James Patterson examines three unsolved homicide investigations, including the cases of Nanette Krentel of Louisiana, Elizabeth Salgado of Utah and Brian Egg of California. Each episode of the series will feature interviews with those closest to the investigations, including friends, family members and detectives, as Patterson walks viewers through the timelines and gruesome details that continue to unfold. Commenting on the new series, Patterson said, “I was totally gripped by these cases. The fact that they are real-life stories–and that we may help bring justice to the victims and their families–is very special.”
