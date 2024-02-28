February 2024 Cable News Ranker: Fox News Has Highest-Rated Month Since Oct. 2023

Fox News was the most-watched news network in both total day and primetime for the month of February 2024. This was Fox News’ highest-rated month since October 2023, and it bagged its 37th month on top in primetime and its 36 month in total day.

Fox News Channel:

Fox News in primetime had 2.066 total viewers/231,000 Adults 25-54, and in total day, it had 1.336/161k viewers in both categories. Though February was a relatively quiet news month compared to Jan. 2024, Fox News remained cable television’s most-watched across primetime and total day viewership. It fell in the A25-54 demo to fifth in primetime viewership, but it was the second most-watched network in total day only behind ESPN. The Five was still the most-watched program in total viewers (3.109), while Gutfeld! topped last month’s winner, Jesse Watters Primetime, to take top honors in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 (325k). Fox News took all the 10 top spots in the A25-54 demo.

MSNBC:

MSNBC was the number two cable news network in total viewers in primetime and total day as it had 1.345/852,000 viewers but trailed CNN in the advertiser demo of A25-54 with 122,000 viewers in primetime and 84,000 in total day for the month of February. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell dethroned The Beat with Ari Melber as the top show in total viewers (1.742), coming in seventh place. All in with Chris Hayes led in A25-54, coming in at No. 15 with 155,000 viewers.

CNN:

CNN was third in total viewers in primetime and total day with 573,000 and 479,000 viewers, respectively, but was the No.2 network in the demo of A25-54 with 116,000 viewers and 87,000 viewers in primetime and total day, respectively. Erin Burnett Outfront overtook Anderson Cooper 360 as the network’s top performer in total viewers, with 743,000 viewers at No. 31, while AC360 led in the A25-54 demo, coming in at No. 19 with 147,000 viewers.

Among Total Viewers

The Five – Fox News ( 3,109,000)

Jesse Watters Primetime – Fox News -( 2,806,000)

Hannity – Fox News – (2,362,000)

The Ingraham Angle – Fox News – (2,294,000)

Special Report with Bret Baier – Fox News – (2,292,000)

Gutfeld! – Fox News – (2,241,000)

Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell – MSNBC – (1,742,000)

Outnumbered – Fox News – (1,719,000)

The Faulkner Focus – Fox News – ( 1,647,000)

America’s Newsroom – Fox News – (1,647,000)

Among Adults 25-54

Gutfeld! – Fox News – (325,000)

The Five – Fox News – (283,000)

Jesse Watters Primetime – Fox News – (269,000)

Hannity – Fox News – (248,000)

The Ingraham Angle – Fox News – (222,000)

Special Report with Bret Baier – Fox News – (220,000)

Outnumbered – Fox News – (209,000 )

The Faulkner Focus – Fox News – (205,000)

America’s Newsroom – Fox News – (196,000)

Fox News at Night – Fox News – (195,000)

Looking at the February performance of the other news nets:

Newsmax – Rob Schmitt Tonight was the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 42) and A25-54 (No. 55) with 456,000 and 29,000 viewers, respectively.

NewsNation – Cuomo was the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 69) and A25-54 (No. 57). It had 168,000 and 26,000 viewers, respectively.

Fox Business – Kudlow was the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 51) and A25-54 (No. 67). It had 288,000 and 16,000 viewers, respectively.

CNBC – Fast Money Halftime Report was the net’s top show in total viewers (No. 54) and Squawk on the Street led in A25-54 (No. 47). It had 245,000 and 40,000 viewers, respectively.

February 2024 cable news ratings (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,066,000 1,345,000 573,000 • A25-54: 231,000 122,000 116,000