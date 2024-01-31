Here are the Cable News Ratings for January 2024

It sounds like a broken record, but once again, Fox News topped all news networks in both total day and primetime. Fox News kicked off 2024 with its 22nd year as the No.1 cable news network in total day (1.254/149k) and primetime (1.983/219k) in both demos.

The big cable news stories for the month were the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Republican primary, which kicked off the 2024 presidential election season.

Fox News Channel:

Fox News remained cable television’s most-watched across total day viewership and second in primetime behind only ESPN. Its ratings dominance is sure to extend even further, considering this is an election year. The Five was the most-watched program in Total Viewers (2.950), while Jesse Watters Primetime took top honors in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 (299k).

MSNBC:

MSNBC was the number two cable news network in total viewers in primetime and total day (1.094/761k) but trailed CNN in the advertiser demo of A25-54 (106/77k) for the month of January. The Beat with Ari Melber was the top show in total viewers (#10/1.513) and A25-54 (#12/153k) and was the only non-Fox News show to crack the top 10 in the total viewers demo.

CNN:

CNN came in third place in total viewers in primetime and total day (605k/463k) but was the No.2 show in the demo of A25-54 (124k/86k). The network’s top performer was Anderson Cooper 360, taking the top spot in both demos (#32/708k in total viewers and #20/137k in A25-54).

Among Total Viewers

The Five – Fox News ( 2,950,000) Jesse Watters Primetime – Fox News ( 2,826,000) Hannity – Fox News – (2,504,000) The Ingraham Angle – Fox News (2,202,000) Special Report with Bret Baier – Fox News (2,128,000) Gutfeld! – Fox News (2,121,000) Outnumbered – Fox News (1,690,000) The Faulkner Focus – Fox News ( 1,613,000) America’s Newsroom – Fox News (1,569,000) The Beat with Ari Melber – MSNBC (1,513,000)

Among Adults 25-54

Jesse Watters Primetime – Fox News (299, 000) Gutfeld! – Fox News (283,000) Hannity – Fox News (276,000) The Five – Fox News (257,000) The Ingraham Angle – Fox News (223,000) Outnumbered – Fox News (204,000 ) Special Report with Bret Baier – Fox News (200,000) The Faulkner Focus (193,000) America’s Newsroom (180,000) Fox News at Night (179,000)

January highlights from other news nets:

Newsmax— Rob Schmitt Tonight was the net’s top show in total viewers (#42) and A25-54 (#58) with 455,000 and 29,000 viewers, respectively.

Tonight was the net’s top show in total viewers (#42) and A25-54 (#58) with 455,000 and 29,000 viewers, respectively. NewsNation—Cuomo was the net’s top show in total viewers (#70) and A25-54 (#57). It had 170,000 and 32,000 viewers, respectively.

Fox Business—Kudlow was the net’s top show in total viewers (#52) and A25-54 (#72). It had 293,000 and 14,000 viewers, respectively.

CNBC – Fast Money Halftime Report was the net’s top show in total viewers (#55) and was in a three-way tie for the top spot with Squawk on the Street and The Exchange in A25-54 (#47). It had 250,000 and 44,000 viewers, respectively.

January 2024 cable news ratings (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,983,000 1,094,000 605,000 • A25-54: 219,000 106,000 124,000