Week of Jan. 22 Basic Cable Ranker: The New Hampshire Primary Gives a Boost to All Cable News Nets

Welcome to the TVNewser basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of Jan. 22, 2024.

Buoyed by the New Hampshire Republican primary, all networks saw substantial week-to-week primetime audience growth.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of Jan. 22 is officially in, and Fox News Channel retained its regular position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

Advertisement

In primetime, FNC averaged 2.184 million total viewers and 257,000 A25-54 viewers, +4% and +8%, respectively, relative to the week prior (week beginning Jan. 15).

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.345 million total viewers and 164,000 A25-54 viewers, +1% and +3%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News continued to rank No. 1 in total primetime viewers and No. 4 in the primetime demo. It was No. 1 in total day viewers and No. 2 in the total day demo for the week of Jan. 22, 2024.

MSNBC in primetime averaged 1.230 million total viewers and 129,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo for the week of Jan. 22. That’s a +13% and +24% increase, respectively, from what the network averaged the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 825,000 viewers and 91,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Jan. 22. That’s +11% and +21% increase, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished the week at No. 2 in total primetime viewers and No. 17 in the demo. It was No. 2 in total day viewers and No. 11 in the total day demo.

CNN averaged 607,000 total primetime viewers and 124,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of Jan. 22, 2024. That’s a +12% and +2% increase, respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week prior. In total day, CNN had 458,000 viewers and 85,000 in the demo. It gained +6% in total viewers and +2% in the total day demo.

CNN finished the week at No. 19 in the primetime demo and No. 10 in total primetime viewers. It was No. 4 in total day viewers and No. 12 in the total day demo.

How did the networks fare relative to the year-ago week? Fox News gained +3% in total primetime viewers but fell -9% in the demo. In total day, it fell by -5% in total day viewers and -15% in the total day demo.

CNN was up +4% in total primetime viewers but was down -2% in the primetime demo. The network was down -5% in total day viewers and -10% in the total day demo.

MSNBC, on the other hand, was up +14% in total primetime viewers and +18% in the primetime demo. In total day, the network was up +21% in total viewers and +25% in the demo.

In other network news, NewsNation delivered its top-rated week in primetime (M-F) among total viewers with 120,000 viewers and A25-54 with 24,000 viewers. When compared to the same week last year, NewsNation was up 85% in the demo and up 19% in total viewers.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had nine out of the ten most-watched cable news shows of the week, led by Jesse Watters Primetime (3.119 million viewers at 8 p.m.). The Beat with Ari Melber was the most-watched non-Fox cable news show of the week, coming in at No. 8 with an average of 1.661 million viewers at 6 p.m. Jesse Watters Primetime was also the top cable news program among Adults 25-54 averaging 367,000 A25-54 viewers at 8 p.m. Fox News had 13 out of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall, with MSNBC occupying the other two spots: The Beat w/ Ari Melber was No. 12 with 180,000 viewers, and the ReidOut was No. 14 with 165,000 for the demo.

Week of Jan. 22 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,184,000 1,230,000 607,000 • A25-54: 257,000 129,000 124,000