Week of Jan. 15 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Returns to First Place, Gains Primetime Viewers

Welcome to the TVNewser basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of Jan. 15, 2024.

Fox News saw substantial week-to-week primetime audience growth, driven by its live coverage of the Iowa Republican caucus.

NETWORKS:

Advertisement

Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of Jan. 15 is officially in, and Fox News Channel retained its regular position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

In primetime, FNC averaged 2.09 million total viewers and 239,000 A25-54 viewers, +4% and +10%, respectively, relative to the week prior (week beginning Jan. 8). Fox’s 2.09 million viewer average is more than CNN and MSNBC’s combined total viewer average in the daypart.

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.33 million total viewers and 159,000 A25-54 viewers, +5% and +6%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News ranks No. 1 in total primetime viewers and No. 4 in the primetime demo, No. 1 in total day viewers, and No. 2 in the total day demo for the week of Jan. 15, 2024.

MSNBC in primetime averaged more 1.085 million total viewers and 104,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo for the week of Jan. 15. That’s -8% and -8%, respectively, from what the network averaged the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 745,000 total viewers and 75,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Jan. 15. That’s -10% and -7%, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished the week at No. 3 in total primetime viewers, No. 21 in the primetime demo, No. 3 in total day viewers (steady week-to-week) and No. 17 in the total day demo.

CNN averaged 542,000 total primetime viewers and 122,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of Jan. 15, 2024. That’s -26% and -15%, respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week prior. In total day, CNN dropped -15% in total viewers and -11% in the total day demo.

Why the substantial week-to-week decline? CNN’s primetime GOP primary town halls featuring Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley the week prior hauled in far larger audiences than what the network is used to seeing in the daypart.

CNN finished the week at No. 17 in the primetime demo, No. 10 in total primetime viewers, No. 5 in total day viewers and tied with FX for No. 11 in the total day demo.

How did the networks fare relative to the year-ago week? Fox News gained +5% in total primetime viewers, but -7% in the primetime demo, -4% in total day viewers and -10% in the total day demo. CNN and MSNBC, on the other hand, post year-over-year gains once again. CNN is +22% in total primetime viewers, +31% in the primetime demo, +4% in total day viewers and +4% in the total day demo. MSNBC is +15% in total primetime viewers, +14% in the primetime demo, +18% in total day viewers and +9% in the total day demo.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had the 10 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led by Jesse Watters Primetime (2.92 million viewers at 8 p.m.). The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was the most-watched non-Fox cable news show of the week, coming in at No. 11 with an average of 1.47 million viewers at 10 p.m. Jesse Watters Primetime also happened to be the top cable news program among Adults 25-54 (undoubtedly aided by Iowa GOP caucuses coverage), averaging 332,000 A25-54 viewers at 8 p.m. Fox News had the top 14 cable news shows in the demo overall, with CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront finishing No. 15 (137,000 viewers at 7 p.m.)

Week of Jan. 15 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,091,000 1,085,000 542,000 • A25-54: 239,000 104,000 122,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,326,000 745,000 434,000 • A25-54: 159,000 75,000 83,000

Week of Jan. 15 (Total Viewers)

Week of Jan. 15 (Adults 25-54)