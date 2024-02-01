Ali Rogin Named Correspondent for PBS NewsHour and PBS News Weekend

Ali Rogin has a new gig at PBS NewsHour as the news program has named her a correspondent for PBS NewsHour and PBS News Weekend.

Rogin was most recently a correspondent for PBS News Weekend on the foreign affairs beat, having been appointed to that position in 2022. Before that, she was a producer on the foreign affairs desk. She joined PBS NewsHour in 2019, coming from ABC News, where she covered Congress and other Washington, D.C. beats.

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching Ali Rogin grow as a journalist over several years. Her remarkable curiosity and compassion are essential ingredients to her success. We are thrilled to feature her work on PBS NewsHour and PBS News Weekend as a full-time correspondent,” said Sara Just, senior executive producer of PBS NewsHour Productions and a WETA svp.

Advertisement

As a correspondent, she has covered stories like the lifting of the ban on transgender service members serving openly in the military, the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She has also reported on various other issues, including health care and foreign affairs.

Rogin was part of the NewsHour team that won a Peabody for coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. She is also the recipient of two Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association and has been a part of several teams nominated for an Emmy, including for her work covering the fall of ISIS in 2020, the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2014 and the 2010 midterm elections.