NBC News Announces New Roles for Leadership Staff

On Tuesday, NBC News announced newly expanded leadership roles for Catherine Kim, David Verdi and Marc Greenstein.

Kim becomes NBC News evp of editorial, bringing together editorial teams across the organization. She will oversee coverage integration across all platforms while deepening the news division’s journalism and leveraging the storied brands of the News Group’s portfolio, including partnering with CNBC, Telemundo and Local. In this new role, Kim will also focus on correspondent development in partnership with editorial bureau leaders and the talent development team, as well as evolving training opportunities to meet the needs of the news organization. She will continue to partner in digital strategy and product expansion and oversee NBCNews.com and the editorial units.

Verdi, the evp of global newsgathering, will add to his existing leadership responsibilities, including developing a framework for working more collaboratively across the organization to expand NBCU News Group’s international footprint (mainly working more closely in partnership with Sky News and CNBC International). Verdi will also continue to play a leading role in deployment and logistics for breaking news.

The domestic and international bureaus outside of Washington, D.C., will report jointly to Kim and Verdi.

Greenstein has been promoted to svp, creative production and operations, where he will spearhead the conception and execution of production across a greater portion of the NBCU News Group. Greenstein will reimagine how NBC News will tell stories across linear, cable, digital and streaming platforms. He will partner closely with NBC News’ operations and technology divisions to unify newsroom systems and practices across news brands and platforms. He will continue to lead creative, production and programming teams for NBC News, MSNBC, NBC News Now and the real-time graphics teams across these brands and CNBC.

Kim, Verdi and Greenstein will report to Rebecca Blumenstein, president, editorial, NBC News, who, in a memo to staff, said that “this leadership structure will unite our world-class team of correspondents across NBC News, NBC News Now and MSNBC. By combining editorial and newsgathering, it will strengthen our beat coverage and help us continue to dominate breaking news, and propel us even closer to our mission of becoming the indispensable source of free and trusted news for everyone.”

Read Blumenstein’s note to staff below.

All,

Over the last year, we have made major strides advancing our vision of becoming one 24/7 multiplatform news organization. We have more tightly aligned our first-in-class newsrooms with our stellar operations teams and leveraged the extraordinary content we produce every day across more platforms than any other organization.

As a next step in that evolution, I’m pleased to announce that Catherine Kim, David Verdi and Marc Greenstein will take on expanded leadership roles.

In her new role, Catherine will bring together our editorial teams across the organization. She will oversee the integration of our coverage across all our platforms while deepening our journalism and leveraging the storied brands of the News Group’s portfolio, including partnering with CNBC, Telemundo and Local. David will add to his existing leadership responsibilities the development of a framework for working more collaboratively across the News Group to expand our international footprint, in particular working more closely in partnership with Sky News and CNBC International. Marc will be promoted to a new role spearheading the conception and execution of production across a greater portion of the News Group.

We’ve already made significant strides in collaboration across teams, resulting in a record number of scoops in 2023. On television, we have had big successes this past year and are best positioned among our peers. And over the latter half of last year, NBCNews.com has regularly beaten premiere news websites in monthly reach, including The New York Times, ABC News, The Washington Post and Fox News. One of our biggest competitive advantages for NBC News is the strength of our digital platforms, from our sites and apps to our streaming products—the majority of the audience we reach connects with us on digital. So, it is vital that we drive news on all our platforms.

This leadership structure will unite our world-class team of correspondents across NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC. By combining editorial and newsgathering, it will strengthen our beat coverage and help us continue to dominate breaking news, and propel us even closer to our mission of becoming the indispensable source of free and trusted news for everyone.

A highly respected leader in digital with deep roots in television, Catherine is ideally suited for her new role. As NBC News Executive Vice President of Editorial, she will focus on correspondent development, in partnership with our editorial bureau leaders and our talent development team, and evolve our training opportunities to meet the needs of a multiplatform news organization. She will continue to be a partner in digital strategy and product expansion and oversee NBCNews.com and the editorial units. To build upon these achievements, the domestic and international bureaus, outside of Washington, will report jointly to Catherine and David.

David, who has worked tirelessly to establish a comprehensive international coverage strategy while overseeing newsgathering of many wars, has been a great partner and will continue to play a vital leadership role in our global operation, including ensuring the safety of our journalists, both at home and abroad. He will also continue to play a leading role in deployment and logistics for breaking news. He, along with Catherine, Carrie Budoff Brown, Ken Strickland and Stacy Brady, will remain reporting to me.

Over many years, Marc has shown us the magic of making stories come alive through his innovative skills in production and design. His creative approach made us shine during our Republican primary debate in Miami, recent primary coverage and the launch of the new CNBC graphics platform. As Senior Vice President, Creative Production and Operations, he will report to me and reimagine how we tell stories across linear, cable, digital and streaming platforms. Marc will partner closely with Operations & Technology to unify newsroom systems and practices across news brands and platforms. He will continue to lead his creative, production and programming teams for NBC News, MSNBC, NBC News NOW and the real-time graphics teams across these brands and CNBC.

Please join me in congratulating Catherine, David and Marc on their well-deserved roles that will help elevate and unify the News Group’s compelling journalism, reaching new and existing audiences wherever they are.