Week of Feb. 19 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Is Most-Watched Cable News Network for 6 Straight Weeks

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of Feb. 19, 2024.

The South Carolina primary propelled Fox News to be the most-watched cable network in total day and primetime for the sixth consecutive week. Meanwhile, MSNBC, unfortunately, was the only network to record week-to-week declines in primetime and total day.

NETWORKS:

Advertisement

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of Feb. 19 gives Fox News another win. Not only was it boosted by the South Carolina primary, but Tuesday’s Donald Trump town hall moderated by Laura Ingraham also saw positive returns as The Ingraham Angle had its highest-rated show since moving to the 7 p.m. ET slot in July 2023. Tuesday’s show netted 3.3 million total viewers and 358,000 in the Adults 25-54 demo.

In primetime, FNC averaged 2.100 million total viewers and 236,000 A25-54 viewers. The network was flat in total viewers but saw a +2% gain in the A25-54 demo, relative to the week prior (week beginning Feb. 12). In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.342 million total viewers and 159,000 A25-54 viewers, which translated to a -3% drop in both categories from what Fox News averaged in those measurements the week prior.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News maintained its No. 1 position in total primetime viewers and No. 4 in the primetime demo. In total day, the network was the only cable network to cross one million total viewers in total day, holding its No. 1 position, while it jumped up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the total day demo for the week of Feb. 19, 2024.

MSNBC in primetime averaged 1.326 million total viewers and 120,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 19. It had a -9% drop in total viewers and a double-digit drop of -14% in the A25-54 demo from what the network averaged the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 852,000 total viewers and 81,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Feb. 19. That’s a fall of -10% and -16%, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before. Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC climbed back to the No. 2 in total primetime viewers but fell two spots to No. 20 in the demo. It was No. 2 in total day viewers and jumped to No. 12 in the total day demo.

CNN averaged 623,000 total primetime viewers and 129,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of Feb. 19. The news net had a drop of -8% and a gain of +3% in total viewers and A25-54, respectively, compared to the prior week. In total day, CNN had 487,000 total viewers and 92,000 viewers in the demo. It had a drop in viewership, decreasing by -11% in total viewers and -5% in the total day demo compared to the previous week. CNN finished the week up two places to land in 16th place in the primetime demo and remained at No. 8 in total primetime viewers. It was No. 3 in total day viewers and tied again for 9th, this time with H&G TV in the total day demo.

How did the networks fare relative to the year-ago week?

Fox News rose by +1% in total primetime viewers and dropped by -7% in the demo. In total day, it rose by +1% in total day viewers and dipped by -5% in the total day demo.

CNN was up +20% in total primetime viewers and +22% in the demo. The network was up +5% in total day viewers as well as in the demo.

MSNBC was also up +25% in total primetime viewers and +26% in the primetime demo. In total day, the network had healthy gains, up +24% in total viewers and +13% in the demo.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had 10 out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led once again by The Five (3.004 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. ET was the most-watched non-Fox cable news show of the week, coming in at No. 7 with an average of 1.678 million viewers. MSNBC had four of its shows in the top 15 of most-watched cable news shows.

Meanwhile, Gutfeld! continued to be the top cable news program among Adults 25-54, averaging 317,000 A25-54 viewers at 10 p.m. ET. Fox News again led the way with 13 out of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall, with CNN overtaking MSNBC as the 12th show courtesy of Anderson Cooper 360 coming in at No. 12 with 146,000 viewers at 10 p.m. ET. The Rachel Maddow/Alex Wagner timeslot was at No. 13, with 146,000 viewers for the demo at 9 p.m. ET.

Week of Feb. 12 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,100,000 1,326,000 623,000 • A25-54: 236,000 120,000 129,000