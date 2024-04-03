Week of March 25 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains the Most-Watched

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of March 25, 2024.

Fox News continues to outperform its cable news rivals, checking off its 163rd consecutive week as the No. 1 cable news network in total day viewers. All cable news nets saw positive week-to-week growth with total day viewers, as coverage of the Baltimore bridge collapse likely contributed to the uptick.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of March 25 saw FNC average 2.009 million total viewers and 227,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was up in total viewers by +5% and +19% in the A25-54 demo, relative to the week prior (week beginning March 18).

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.307 million total viewers and 160,000 A25-54 viewers. This translates to gains of +7% in total viewers and +18% in A25-54 from what Fox News averaged in those measurements the week prior. Among all basic cable networks, Fox News dropped one spot to the second position in total primetime viewers (March Madness coverage on TBS claimed the top spot) and rose one spot from the previous week to land in 5th place in the primetime demo. In total day, the network continued to be the only cable network to cross one million total viewers, holding its No. 1 position and climbing two spots from No. 5 to No. 3 in the total day demo for the week of March 25.

MSNBC in primetime averaged 1.220 million total viewers and 108,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo for the week of March 25. It dropped by -3% in total viewers and -7% in the A25-54 demo from what the network averaged the week prior. It was the only network not showing positive week-to-week growth in either measured category during primetime. In total day, MSNBC averaged 850,000 total viewers and 81,000 A25-54 viewers. That’s a +4% and +5% gain in total viewers and A25-54, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before. Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC remained in the No. 4 spot in total primetime viewers and was in 17th place in the demo, the same as the week prior. It remained No. 2 in total day viewers and rose from No. 12 to No. 10 in the total day demo.

CNN averaged 535,000 total primetime viewers and 105,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of March 25. The news net dipped -7% in total viewers but rose by +5% in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. In total day, CNN had 482,000 total viewers and 84,000 viewers in the demo, finishing ahead of MSNBC in A25-54. This was a +5% gain in total viewers and +11% in the total day demo compared to the previous week. CNN finished the week moving up three spots in primetime total viewers to land in 9th place and rising up one to land in the 20th spot in the demo. It was No. 5 in total day viewers, up from No. 6, and rose to 9th place from 13th in the total day demo.

How did the networks fare relative to the year-ago week? Fox News was down -14% in total primetime viewers and -20% in the demo. In total day, it dropped by -7% in total day viewers and -11% in the total day demo.

CNN was down -14% in total primetime viewers and -30% in the demo. The network was down by -5% in total day viewers and declined by -23% in the demo.

MSNBC was down -16% in total primetime viewers and -37% in the primetime demo. In total day, the network dropped by -3% in total viewers and by -26% in the demo.

Last year, during the same week, Donald Trump‘s indictment coverage boosted the cable news nets, which explains the sharp drop off when compared to the same week in 2024.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had 12 out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led once again by The Five (3.213 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. ET was MSNBC’s most-watched program, coming in at No. 11 with 1.654 million viewers. MSNBC took the remaining two spots within the top 15, with Deadline: White House tied at No. 13 with 1.607 million viewers at 4 and 5 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, there was an upset in the Adults 25-54 demo as Jesse Watters Primetime took the top spot, averaging 316,000 A25-54 viewers at 8 p.m. ET. Fox News again led the way with 14 of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall, with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow/Alex Wagner timeslot combo holding on to the 15 spot with 143,000 viewers at 9 p.m. ET.

Week of March 25 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,009,000 1,220,000 535,000 • A25-54: 227,000 108,000 105,000