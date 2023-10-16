CNN Promotes Paula Reid to Chief Legal Affairs Correspondent

On Monday, CNN announced that it is elevating Paula Reid to the role of chief legal affairs correspondent for the network.

Reid was most recently the network’s senior legal affairs correspondent. She has been at the forefront of CNN’s coverage of the ongoing federal and state investigations into former President Donald Trump, the 2020 presidential election, the events of January 6, 2021, as well as other high-profile cases, including the Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden and Special Counsel’s probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents during his time as vice president.

Reid was a ket part of the team that broke the news that Trump had been captured on audio tape discussing a classified document he kept after leaving the White House.

Reid is still somewhat new to CNN, having joined the network from CBS News in 2021, where she was a White House correspondent for CBS during the Trump years. Reid also has a strong legal reporting background and is a trained attorney. Reid was CBS News’ justice correspondent before leaping to the White House beat.

Reid will continue to be based in Washington, DC.