Paula Reid Leaves CBS to Join CNN as Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent

Paula Reid is leaving CBS News to join CNN as senior legal affairs correspondent. She will continue to be based in Washington, D.C.

A White House correspondent for CBS during the Trump years, Reid also has a strong legal reporting background. A trained attorney, Reid was CBS News justice correspondent before leaping to the White House beat.

Reid joined the Justice beat in Washington in 2014 and has reported on the White House and stories involving federal law enforcement. She led CBS News’ coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and major developments related to the investigation.

