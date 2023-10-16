Camilla DeChalus Jumps From The Washington Post to CNN

CNN announced that Camilla DeChalus is joining the network as its new White House reporter based in the nation’s capital.

DeChalus comes to CNN from The Washington Post, where she was a congressional reporter. During her time at the Post, DeChalus covered the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican takeover of the House, the Supreme Court’s handling of student loan debt, and the fallout from former president Donald Trump’s indictments in New York and Georgia.

Before that, DeChalus worked at Business Insider, reporting on Congress, political campaigns, and legal affairs.

It’s a homecoming for DeChalus, who tweeted that CNN gave her her first shot at being a journalist after she graduated from college.