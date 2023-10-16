NBC News to Host Third Republican Presidential Primary Debate

It’s official: NBC News will host the third Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, November 8, from 8-10 p.m. ET.

This will be the first debate held out of the Fox News Media sphere, and it will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

No moderator has yet been assigned to the debate by NBC News, but the news network says that the debate will be shown on its television, streaming, and digital platforms.

Advertisement

Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition were chosen as debate partners by the Republican National Committee, and once again, Rumble, RNC’s streaming partner, will livestream the debate.

News of NBC News being named the host of the third debate first surfaced in September.

Fox News and Fox Business hosted the first two GOP debates, with the latter sharing moderating duties with Univision. Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Fox News’ Dana Perino were co-moderators for the last debate, alongside Univision’s Ilia Calderón.

The GOP says it will announce the candidates who have qualified to participate in the debate in the coming weeks. The Israel-Hamas war will certainly add a new dimension to the debate and former president Donald Trump’s continuous refusal to attend the debate.