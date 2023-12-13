CBS Mornings Scores Very Rare Win Over GMA in A25-54 Demo

CBS Mornings managed to accomplish a very rare feat on Monday, averaging more Adults 25-54 than Good Morning America.

CBS News’ morning show defeated ABC News’ morning offering by +39,000 A25-54 viewers, 581,000 vs. 542,000.

This was CBS Mornings’ best showing relative to ABC and NBC since Monday, March 8, 2021, the morning following Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markel and Prince Harry.

Now to be clear, CBS Mornings did not beat GMA in average total viewers, nor did it beat NBC’s Today in either total viewers or in A25-54.

In addition to covering the latest news that broke over the weekend and overnight, Monday’s CBS Mornings, co-anchored by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson, also featured the Golden Globe announcements.