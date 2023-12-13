Fox News Media Changes Executive Leadership

An executive leadership shuffle across the Fox News Media portfolio was announced on Wednesday that sees Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace assume oversight of Fox Business Network.

Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media’s CEO, announced changes to the company’s executive structure on Wednesday, which also saw Porter Berry being promoted to president, Fox News Digital & editor-in-chief; Jason Klarman moving from running Fox Nation to earning a promotion as Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer; and Lauren Petterson, previously the head of Fox Business, replacing Klarman as Fox Nation president while continuing her role as president of talent development.

Additionally, Fox News weekend programming chief and head of The Five Megan Albano becomes evp of Fox News morning programming & program development. Gavin Hadden, most recently head of the Fox & Friends franchise, becomes senior vp of Fox Nation.

In announcing these changes, Scott said, “As we move our thriving business forward, we are reimagining the roles of some of our most talented executives to solidify our incredibly successful digital platforms for further growth and expansion. Jason, Lauren, Porter, Megan, and Gavin are each uniquely suited for these positions, and I am confident they will grow each of their respective areas of Fox News Media to new heights.”

In his new role, Klarman will continue reporting to Scott, while Berry will have a dual reporting structure, reporting to Klarman and to Wallace on editorial matters. Also having a double reporting structure is Petterson, who will report to Scott on talent development and Klarman on Fox Nation.

Albano will continue reporting to Wallace in her new role, while Hadden will now report to Petterson for Fox Nation.