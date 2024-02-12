ABC News’ David Muir Receives Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism

Last Thursday, ABC News’ World News Tonight’s managing editor and anchor, David Muir, received the 40th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.

Muir received the award in front of a sold-out crowd at an award luncheon in Phoenix, AZ. He was named the recipient of the distinguished award in September 2023.

In receiving the award, Muir, also a co-anchor of the 20/20 newsmagazine, said, “I would argue it was Walter Cronkite’s deep humanity that resonated most with the millions of Americans who watched him; it was his humanity that connected viewers to him most—and what was most impressive about it—was that it wasn’t forced, it wasn’t calculated, it was Walter Cronkite.”

He also spoke about the challenges journalists face in today’s world when it comes to accurate reporting, saying, “I have thought often about this—what is the answer to all of this? How do you cut through the noise, all of these competing voices? In some cases, a disregard for the facts. Disinformation peddled by our adversaries around the world—and sometimes right here at home. And, of course, artificial intelligence, which could serve in many ways as rocket fuel for falsehoods and confusion in an unsettling time.”

For Muir, there is one answer to all of it.

“I’m convinced the answer is the truth,” Muir said. “And that’s where all of you come in. I mean that. There really is just one thing—that can cut through it all—and that is the truth. Journalists committed to the truth.”

On Wednesday night, the day before he received his award, Muir had a Q&A with journalism students from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The award, named after the late legendary CBS News anchor, has since 1984 recognized prominent journalists’ accomplishments and leadership throughout their careers.

In accepting the Award, Muir joins an exclusive group of fellow TV newsers, including Gayle King, Al Roker, Lester Holt, Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Scott Pelley, Christiane Amanpour, Judy Woodruff, the late Gwen Ifill, Al Michaels and Bob Costas.

Photo credit: ASU