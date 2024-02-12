Thursday was a busy news day for networks as the morning portion was filled with coverage related to the SCOTUS hearing arguments in the Donald Trump ballot case. The afternoon was devoted to coverage of President Joe Biden not being charged by special counsel Robert Hur. That regarded Biden’s handling of classified information and a report that came with unflattering remarks about Biden’s age and memory. The evening highlight was President Biden’s live primetime response to the special counsel report.
The busy news day saw Fox News coming out on top over its cable news rivals. During the SCOTUS hearings and President Biden’s primetime address, it was the most-watched news network in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.
SCOTUS Hearings
|10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
|Fox News
|MSNBC
|CNN
|• Total Viewers:
|1,900,000
|1,700,000
|1,100,000
|• A25-54:
|240,000
|152,000
|193,000
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 241 | CNN: 134 | MSNBC: 130
Prime: FNC: 386 | CNN: 171 | MSNBC: 201
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
198
|Tapper:
148
|DeadlineWH:
140
|5PM
|Five:
277
|Tapper:
134
|DeadlineWH:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
214
|Blitzer:
153
|Melber:
153
|7PM
|Ingraham:
242
|Burnett:
163
|Reid:
110
|8PM
|Watters:
448
|Cooper:
236
|BallotBattle:
243
|9PM
|Hannity:
341
|Collins:
158
|BallotBattle:
188
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
369
|Philip:
118
|Ballot/O’Donnell:
173
|11PM
|Gallagher:
257
|Coates:
93
|Ruhle:
110
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.973 | CNN: 651 | MSNBC: 1.339
Prime: FNC: 3.094 | CNN: 692 | MSNBC: 1.946
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.794
|Tapper:
677
|DeadlineWH:
1.458
|5PM
|Five:
3.347
|Tapper:
700
|DeadlineWH:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.356
|Blitzer:
705
|Melber:
1.488
|7PM
|Ingraham:
2.584
|Burnett:
675
|Reid:
1.314
|8PM
|Watters:
3.805
|Cooper:
969
|BallotBattle:
2.102
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.912
|Collins:
616
|BallotBattle:
1.926
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
2.565
|Philip:
490
|Ballot/O’Donnell:
1.810
|11PM
|Gallagher:
1.679
|Coates:
317
|Ruhle:
1.180