Thursday, Feb. 8 Scoreboard: Busy News Day Sees Fox News Beat Rivals

By Mark Mwachiro 

Thursday was a busy news day for networks as the morning portion was filled with coverage related to the SCOTUS hearing arguments in the Donald Trump ballot case. The afternoon was devoted to coverage of President Joe Biden not being charged by special counsel Robert Hur. That regarded Biden’s handling of classified information and a report that came with unflattering remarks about Biden’s age and memory. The evening highlight was President Biden’s live primetime response to the special counsel report.

The busy news day saw Fox News coming out on top over its cable news rivals. During the SCOTUS hearings and President Biden’s primetime address, it was the most-watched news network in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

SCOTUS Hearings 

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Fox News MSNBC CNN
• Total Viewers: 1,900,000 1,700,000 1,100,000
• A25-54: 240,000 152,000 193,000

 

 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 241 | CNN: 134 | MSNBC: 130
Prime: FNC: 386 | CNN: 171 | MSNBC: 201

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
198		 Tapper:
148		 DeadlineWH:
140
5PM Five:
277		 Tapper:
134		 DeadlineWH:
6PM Baier:
214		 Blitzer:
153		 Melber:
153
7PM Ingraham:
242		 Burnett:
163		 Reid:
110
8PM Watters:
448		 Cooper:
236		 BallotBattle:
243
9PM Hannity:
341		 Collins:
158		 BallotBattle:
188
10PM Gutfeld:
369		 Philip:
118		 Ballot/O’Donnell:
173
11PM Gallagher:
257		 Coates:
93		 Ruhle:
110

 

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.973 | CNN: 651 | MSNBC: 1.339
Prime: FNC: 3.094 | CNN: 692 | MSNBC: 1.946

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.794		 Tapper:
677		 DeadlineWH:
1.458
5PM Five:
3.347		 Tapper:
700		 DeadlineWH:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.356		 Blitzer:
705		 Melber:
1.488
7PM Ingraham:
2.584		 Burnett:
675		 Reid:
1.314
8PM Watters:
3.805		 Cooper:
969		 BallotBattle:
2.102
9PM Hannity:
2.912		 Collins:
616		 BallotBattle:
1.926
10PM Gutfeld:
2.565		 Philip:
490		 Ballot/O’Donnell:
1.810
11PM Gallagher:
1.679		 Coates:
317		 Ruhle:
1.180

