Thursday was a busy news day for networks as the morning portion was filled with coverage related to the SCOTUS hearing arguments in the Donald Trump ballot case. The afternoon was devoted to coverage of President Joe Biden not being charged by special counsel Robert Hur. That regarded Biden’s handling of classified information and a report that came with unflattering remarks about Biden’s age and memory. The evening highlight was President Biden’s live primetime response to the special counsel report.

The busy news day saw Fox News coming out on top over its cable news rivals. During the SCOTUS hearings and President Biden’s primetime address, it was the most-watched news network in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

SCOTUS Hearings

Advertisement

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,900,000 1,700,000 1,100,000 • A25-54: 240,000 152,000 193,000

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 241 | CNN: 134 | MSNBC: 130

Prime: FNC: 386 | CNN: 171 | MSNBC: 201

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

198 Tapper:

148 DeadlineWH:

140 5PM Five:

277 Tapper:

134 DeadlineWH:

— 6PM Baier:

214 Blitzer:

153 Melber:

153 7PM Ingraham:

242 Burnett:

163 Reid:

110 8PM Watters:

448 Cooper:

236 BallotBattle:

243 9PM Hannity:

341 Collins:

158 BallotBattle:

188 10PM Gutfeld:

369 Philip:

118 Ballot/O’Donnell:

173 11PM Gallagher:

257 Coates:

93 Ruhle:

110

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.973 | CNN: 651 | MSNBC: 1.339

Prime: FNC: 3.094 | CNN: 692 | MSNBC: 1.946