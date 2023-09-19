ABC News’ David Muir to Receive 40th Annual Cronkite Award

David Muir, the managing editor and anchor of ABC News’ World News Tonight and co-anchor of the 20/20 newsmagazine, will be honored with Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

The award, named after the late legendary CBS News anchor, has since 1984 recognized prominent journalists’ accomplishments and leadership throughout their careers.

“David Muir is one of the most prolific journalists of this generation. He has made a global impact with his ability to hold powerful world leaders accountable and highlight issues that engage a worldwide audience,” Cronkite School Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr. said in a statement. “His work exemplifies the core principles that Walter Cronkite valued, and we’re honored to present him with this award.”

“Walter Cronkite famously guided this country through some of the most trying moments in modern U.S. history, and he did so by trusting his own compass, his deep commitment to journalism and the truth, and his willingness, in the darkest of times, to share his own humanity,” Muir said. “To be honored in Cronkite’s name is not only deeply humbling, it’s a call for us all to live up to those standards, especially when they’re needed most.”

Muir has conducted several interviews with world leaders and reported on major events and crises from across the world since stepping into the World News Tonight anchor role in 2014.

TVNewser caught up with Muir back in February as he was reporting on the ground in Osmaniye, Turkey on the devastation following two of the deadliest earthquakes in decades — one measured at 7.8 magnitude and one at 7.6 magnitude that ripped through southern Turkey and northern Syria.

“The scope of the devastation is truly unimaginable until you see it,” Muir said at that time.

That was Muir’s 36th trip overseas since taking the reins of World News Tonight nine years ago. He has also reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Madagascar, Cuba, and many other regions.

Muir will be in good company when he accepts the award as he joins a group that includes fellow TV newsers, including Gayle King, Al Roker, Lester Holt, Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Scott Pelley, Christiane Amanpour, Judy Woodruff, the late Gwen Ifill, Al Michaels, and Bob Costas.

Muir will accept the award during the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism luncheon on Feb. 8, 2024, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.