CNN Promotes Matthew Chance to Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

CNN is elevating Matthew Chance to the newly created role of chief global affairs correspondent, the network announced on Tuesday.

Chance was previously the network’s senior international correspondent based in Moscow and has reported extensively on many major stories emanating from Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Middle East, the Far East, Russia, and Chechnya.

He has been pivotal to CNN’s coverage of the war in Ukraine, reporting extensively in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and the entire region for over 18 months. He was on the air reporting live from Kyiv in February 2022 when the first air strikes to hit Ukraine occurred.

On the day his promotion was announced, Chance gained access to the Moscow city courtroom where Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had his latest appeal for espionage charges denied.

Chance has been at CNN for more than 20 years. His reporting has earned him many accolades, including being nominated for Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form for his Ukraine reporting and Outstanding Live Interview: Short Form for his worldwide exclusive with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just days after Russia’s invasion at this year’s News & Documentary Emmy Awards.