60 Minutes Draws Nearly 17 Million Vewers

60 Minutes’ highly-anticipated “candidates” broadcast, featuring Lesley Stahl’s interview with President Trump that was “cut short,” by the president, and Norah O’Donnell‘s interview with Biden, earned 16.8 million total viewers from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET Sunday night, according to early Fast National data from Nielsen.

That total represents the largest audience for a 60 Minutes broadcast since March 25, 2018 (the Stormy Daniels interview with Anderson Cooper – 22.06 million), and matched the December 16, 2018 broadcast (Taking Aim at Opioids/Plastic Plague ) for the best adults 25-54 delivery.

All of this, despite Trump’s decision to post the unedited version of the interview days in advance.

Excluding sports and multi-network programming (charity fundraisers and political debates), this is the largest audience for a broadcast on any network since ABC’s broadcast of the Oscars on Feb. 9.

Final Nielsen ratings for Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes will be provided once they are released tomorrow.

