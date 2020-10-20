Trump Abruptly Walked Out of His 60 Minutes Interview With Lesley Stahl

This Sunday’s edition of 60 Minutes will feature what has become a quadrennial tradition on the broadcast: Interviews with the two major party candidates for president.

60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl was at the White House today to interview President Trump for the broadcast. This is the third time Stahl will have interviewed Trump since he was elected in 2016.

The president apparently felt this conversation with Stahl wasn’t going well, or felt it was unfair because after the 45-minute mark, he suddenly walked out of the interview and left without doing the scheduled “walk” he was supposed to tape with the VP.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was first to report, and TVNewser can confirm.

Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today. He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 20, 2020

The president sent out a tweet at around 4 p.m. ET showing footage of Stahl not wearing a mask, with the caption: “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.”

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

According to people familiar with the interview, this clip is from immediately following the interview with the CBS team (who had all been tested.) Stahl had a mask on leading into the interviews as appropriate.

Like Trump, Stahl previously the coronavirus. She fought off the virus at the end of April, after being hospitalized for a number of days.

“After two weeks at home, in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia and really scared, I went to the hospital,” she told viewers at the conclusion of the May 3 broadcast. ”I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Everyone of them was kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived, until the moment, days later, when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers.”

While Stahl was on Trump-Pence duty for 60, CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell heads to Delaware to interview VP Biden. O’Donnell will also be speaking with Sen. Harris for the segment.

UPDATE: Trump is now threatening to “post” his interview with Stahl prior to Sunday’s broadcast, he said on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon: