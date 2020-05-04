Lesley Stahl Contracted and Has Recovered From Covid-19

“One of the rules of journalism is: Don’t become part of the story,” said Lesley Stahl.

But the longtime CBS 60 Minutes correspondent did become part of the story, telling viewers at the end of tonight’s broadcast that she had contracted and went on to defeat Covid-19.

“Instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who did become part of it,” she said.

Stahl spoke a few words about her experience. It was a painful one, which at first sounded similar to what CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin experienced in April. However, unlike their respective experiences, Stahl eventually ended up in the hospital.

“After two weeks at home, in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia and really scared, I went to the hospital,” she said.”I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Everyone of them was kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived, until the moment, days later, when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers.”

Stahl added that these medical workers weren’t just doing their job, “they were fulfilling a mission answering the call; and thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now … ”

WATCH:

In closing tonight, Lesley Stahl shares her personal experience with coronavirus and a message to healthcare workers: “Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admirations—and in some cases, our lives.” https://t.co/KGBKAbmi56 pic.twitter.com/efq58pIexo — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 4, 2020

Comments