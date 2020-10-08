2020 Vice Presidential Debate Ratings: Fox News, ABC Are Most-Watched Networks

The 2020 vice presidential debate, featuring the incumbent Mike Pence, and California senator Kamala Harris, was a substantive one; at least relative to the slugfest their running mates participated in the previous week. However, interesting debates don’t always draw the largest audiences (don’t tell that to the world’s most famous fly), and while last night’s debate won’t draw anywhere near the audience that Trump-Biden, Part 1 did, the ratings should still be strong considering current events.

Moderated by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, Wednesday night’s 2020 vp debate did indeed draw a formidable audience: 50.5 million total viewers across 7 networks, per early Nielsen Media data. That number will certainly grow once final data arrives this evening.

Out of the 50.5 million, 25.30 million watched on cable (Fox News, CNN, MSNBC), while 25.24 million watched on the major English language broadcast nets (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC). PBS’ total will be added later.

A remarkable split.

The above total also doesn’t include Bloomberg or C-SPAN. Nor does it include connected TV viewing (although those figures will be factored in this evening when Nielsen sends out a final advisory).

2020 Vice Presidential Debate (9-10:45 p.m. ET) | Total Viewers / A25-54 demo

Fox News– 11,315,000/2,905,000

ABC– 9,405,000/3,258,000

CNN– 7,310,000/2,754,000

MSNBC– 6,674,000/1,405,000

NBC– 6,550,000/2,499,000

CBS- 5,180,000/1,696,000

FOX – 4,109,000/1,692,000

It’s another impressive finish for Fox News, which was by far the go-to network for the first presidential debate, and now No. 1 for the vice presidential debate. The outlet is attracting double-digit million viewers for these debates, something no other cable network had ever done up until this year, and delivering significant growth in 2020 vs. 2016; not only for debates featuring Trump, but apparently debates without Trump.

CNN (and MSNBC) also posted significant audience growth from the 2016 vp debate; although MSNBC is still having issues drawing adults 25-54.

ABC was the top network among adults 25-54, and actually grew both in total viewers and in demo viewers from 2016. However, the trend for broadcast news overall was not quite as rosy. NBC and CBS were down from 2016, both in total viewers and among adults 25-54. This was also true for both networks during the first presidential debate.

While total viewership for this debate was pretty evenly split between broadcast and cable TV (at least according to early data), the broadcast newsers actually delivered more adults 25-54 than the cable newsers. MSNBC is the primary culprit here, to be frank. Fox News and CNN were the 2nd and 3rd-most-watched networks among adults 25-54, while MSNBC only averaged 1.4 million from demo, last of the major broadcast and cable news outlets.

Anyways, looking at the total from a historical perspective, Pence-Harris is +36% from the most recent vp debate, Tim Kaine-Pence in 2016 (which had been the lowest-rated debate since 2000). At present, it’s down from vp Joe Biden-Paul Ryan 2012 (51.4 million), but it will likely exceed that number once final data arrives this evening.

The record audience for a vp debate is 2008, Biden-Sarah Palin.

Vice Presidential Debate Telecasts: 1976 – 2020

YEAR NETWORK DATE CANDIDATES RATING % Households (in millions) Total Viewers (in millions) 2020 7 Networks Oct. 7 Pence– Harris 50.5 2016 9 Networks Oct. 4 Pence– Kaine 37.2 2012 12 Networks Oct. 12 Biden – Ryan 31.9 36.4 51.4 2008 11 Networks Oct. 2 Biden – Palin 41.7 47.8 69.9 2004 6 Networks Oct. 5 Cheney – Edwards 28.1 30.9 43.6 2000 6 Networks Oct. 5 Cheney – Lieberman 21.0 21.5 29 1996 4 Networks Oct. 9 Gore – Kemp 19.7 19.1 26.6 1992 4 Networks Oct. 13 Quayle – Gore – Stockdale 35.9 33.4 51.2 1988 3 Networks Oct. 5 Quayle – Bentsen 33.6 30.4 46.9 1984 3 Networks Oct. 11 Bush – Ferraro 43.6 37.0 56.7 1976 3 Networks Oct. 15 Dole – Mondale 35.5 25.3 43.2

