What to Know About Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse, According to Meteorologists

With each passing day, excitement continues to build for the upcoming solar eclipse, which will take place on Monday, April 8.

Fox Weather’s meteorologist Kendall Smith, The Weather Channel meteorologist and co-host of Weather Underground Alex Wilson and The Weather Channel en Espanol senior meteorologist and co-host of Conexion A.M. Albert Martinez will be part of the many journalists and meteorologists covering the historic event out in the field. And ahead of that monumental day, the three journalists were kind enough to answer some questions regarding this year’s solar eclipse.

Where will you be reporting from and why?

Advertisement

Smith: I will be reporting from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the total solar eclipse as it slices across central Indiana, plunging hundreds of thousands of people into darkness. Indianapolis is one of the locations in the 115-mile path of totality. The total solar eclipse will begin in Indianapolis at 1:50 p.m. EDT, with totality at 3:06 p.m. and the final part of the eclipse ending at 4:23 p.m. During the solar eclipse, Indianapolis will experience 3 minutes and 51 seconds of totality.

Wilson: I’ll be in Dallas, Texas, at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. They are located at Love Field, which will allow for unobstructed views of the sky. The museum is hosting activities all weekend and a huge viewing event on Monday. Obviously, the hope was that the Southern Plains would also have very good chances for little cloud cover.

Martinez: I’m planning to be live from Dallas, Texas, one of the most important Latino communities in the U.S. Dallas is a major economic and cultural center in the Southwest of the country with a large and growing Latino population. This growing population creates the perfect location for The Weather Channel en Espanol to cover this amazing astronomical event.

What is the weather outlook for your location?

Smith: The forecast for the total solar eclipse in Indianapolis will surely be a nail-biter! We are expecting a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low 70s. The biggest issue skywatchers in Indianapolis will face on April 8 will be the cloud cover that could obscure the view of the eclipse. Some of the computer forecast models that we use in the Fox Forecast Center show a couple of different scenarios: Some have Indianapolis shrouded in clouds, while others paint a more optimistic picture. I am expecting it to come down to the wire as to whether Indianapolis will get a clear view of the eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Wilson: Right now, the odds of more cloud cover are higher, but I’m not willing to write anything off until we’re closer. I think three to four days out will give more certainty, but in looking at trends right now, they’re favoring more cloud cover in the Southern Plains.

Martinez: Currently, the weather forecast for Dallas, Texas, is not ideal for viewing the totality. Weather models show mostly cloudy skies, which means we might not be able to see complete darkness and the Sun’s corona. Also, there’s a chance of rain. We are still four days away, so the closer we get to the date, the more accurate the forecast will be.

What is the one thing you are looking forward to with this year’s solar eclipse?

Smith: I’ve never seen a total solar eclipse before, so I’m very excited to witness this incredible astronomical event! In 2017, I saw a partial eclipse in Fayetteville, Ark., and it was a phenomenal experience that sparked my interest in becoming an eclipse chaser. The total solar eclipse will be a completely different and even better experience than witnessing the partial eclipse. I truly cannot wait to see a sky that I’ve never seen before surrounded by hundreds of thousands of spectators at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

Wilson: I love being at an event that isn’t a threat to people—so often we’re covering storms and natural disasters, so it’s fun to be out there broadcasting something that’s just fun. It’s really amazing being there with the group and taking it all in. The 2017 eclipse was my first, and it was such an incredible thing to see … I’ve been waiting for this one since then!

Martinez: A total eclipse is an exceptional moment to look at our star. During totality, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, we can see with our own eyes the Sun’s atmosphere. The corona is the most external part of the Sun that we can’t see during daylight. Another amazing thing we’ll experience during the total eclipse is the diamond ring. This effect happens just before and after totality. In that moment, only a sliver of the Sun remains visible, and it is something unique because it creates a diamond-like shape.

What makes this solar eclipse different from the one in 2017?

Smith: There is a lot of excitement and anticipation for the total solar eclipse on Monday. It’s important to know that not all solar eclipses are the same and each one is unique. Unlike the total solar eclipse in August of 2017, this year’s eclipse will be larger due to the Moon being closer to the Earth than in 2017. This means that because the Moon is closer to Earth, it will also cover the sun longer, leading to a longer viewing period for skywatchers. Lastly, there will also be a wider path of totality this year compared to the eclipse in 2017, which will allow for a larger area of viewing across the country.

What is the next major solar/lunar event we should look forward to?

Wilson: The next total eclipse visible in the United States isn’t until 2044, so I’ve been encouraging people in the path of this one to take the opportunity and view it! Then, there is a coast-to-coast eclipse in the U.S. in 2045. Also, there are so many people within a few hours’ drive of the path of totality. If that’s the case for you, I’d recommend you make the trip. It really is an amazing thing to see!

Martinez: We’ll have to wait until the end of the year. We’ll see a partial lunar eclipse between Sept. 17 and 18, visible in Europe, Africa and almost all of North America. Also, if you want to travel to South America, there will be another solar eclipse. It will be annular and visible in South Chile and Argentina on Oct. 2nd.

Why should we watch coverage of the solar eclipse on your network?

Smith: Fox Weather will provide America with the most comprehensive coverage of the eclipse. We’ll have more reporters fanned out across the path of totality than any other network. We’ll be tracking every cloud as it moves in and out of the path of totality, ensuring our viewers know where to get the best view. And the best part: We’re always on, always free, wherever you go. Our viewers can take us with them on their phones as they step outside or head to their favorite viewing spot. And we’ll be there for them Sunday night with a live special to prepare them for where the weather will get in the way, in addition to our 13 hours of live coverage on Monday for the big celestial show!

Wilson: I know so many folks cannot get the day off work or aren’t able to travel, so our teams will be scattered along the path of totality from Texas to Maine to give you the views from the comfort of your home. In addition to the eye candy, all sorts of space experts will be joining us—and at my location, we’re partnering with Celestron to give viewers a look through its telescope. So, even if your area is too cloudy to view it or not in the path, you’ll get to see it all on The Weather Channel! All you’ll need is snacks, or should I call them solar snacks?

Martinez: At The Weather Channel en Espanol, we love weather and everything outside. We’ll give you the latest forecast for all areas in the path of totality of this eclipse, and we’ll highlight the best spots across the nation. We’ll be live from various locations, and we’ll talk to residents and astronomers along the path. And of course, leading up to the total solar eclipse event, The Weather Channel en Espanol will air various explainers (fun facts, science behind solar eclipse), IMR segments, and much more, all en español!