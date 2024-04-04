ABC News’ DC Bureau Chief Jonathan Greenberger Moves to Politico

ABC News Washington D.C. bureau chief Jonathan Greenberger announced on Thursday that he will be stepping down from his position this month and moving to Politico, where he will be the digital publication’s executive vice president.

In a note to ABC News staffers, Greenberger explained his decision, saying, “The time is right for me to transition to a new professional challenge.”

Greenberger explained he wanted to make the move now so as not to severely disrupt ABC News operations as it heads deeper into the presidential election season. He did not elaborate on his move to Politico in the note but offered a hint, saying, “I will be remaining here in Washington, and though we will become competitors – of a sort – I will forever be cheering you on.”

At Politico, Greenberger will be responsible for creating a template for how the digital publication can set the agenda during significant events in the United States and globally, beginning with the political conventions this summer. Greenberger will be the point person for the newsroom in ensuring Politico’s publishing success during the 2024 conventions.

In the long term, Greenberger’s role will be shaping Politico’s future, which includes looking at the proper structure and allocation of resources and coordinating with all parts of Politico’s newsroom to ensure a unified publishing strategy.

Greenberger, who begins his new assignment at Politico on April 22, will jointly report to Politico Media Group CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and global editor-in-chief John Harris.

“Jonathan is supremely qualified for both the thinking and the doing,” Sheikholeslami and Harris said in a note welcoming Greenberger, adding, “It is clear that Jonathan has spent years deeply engaged in this type of work. At ABC he is known as idealistic, perceptive and organized—as well as deeply caring of his colleagues.”

In a joint statement, Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment, and Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, said of losing Greenberger, “He has been a great asset to our powerhouse political team and will be greatly missed. We thank him for his contributions and look forward to toasting him in person in D.C. next week to wish him a fond farewell.”

They also announced that Katie den Daas will be the acting D.C. bureau chief in the interim as they search for a new permanent bureau chief.

Greenberger has been ABC News’ D.C. bureau chief for nearly 10 years. Before that, he was the executive broadcast producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

He began his journalism career as an ABC News intern in the political unit. Greenberger briefly left ABC News to finish his law degree, receiving his JD from Stanford Law School. He returned to ABC News in 2013 to work on the Sunday public affairs program, getting a promotion to D.C. bureau chief in 2014.

Read Greenberger’s note to staff below, as well as the note from OConnell and Godwin.

Greenberger’s note:

DC Team,

I write to share some news of my own.

For just shy of 10 years, I have had the exceptional privilege of leading this incredible team of journalists. Over that decade, we have been entrusted with the great responsibility of chronicling a changing America and a changing world. Each day, you have fulfilled that mission with empathy, determination, and the utmost care. Through every challenge, you have shown unwavering commitment to our audience and to each other. My pride in each of you – in your accomplishments, in your growth, and in who you are as people – is immense. And my gratitude for your devotion to this great institution is infinite.

It was exactly 20 years ago when I first walked into this building as an intern. I spent that summer sneaking into Nightline’s editorial meetings and watching Ted Koppel and other titans of our industry debating and analyzing the news. I was immediately hooked on ABC, hooked on this business. That summer, it was clear the caliber of journalists residing here; with time, I have come to realize this team’s defining attribute is actually the caliber of people here. For every journalistic success we have had over the past two decades, it will be our moments of friendship and camaraderie that I will treasure the most.

Though it brings me incredible joy to call each of you my colleagues and friends, I have made the decision to step away from ABC News later this month. The time is right for me to transition to a new professional challenge. Handing off the reins now, with plenty of time before the election, enables Debra, Kim and their team to begin planning immediately for the next chapter of this great Bureau. I am confident that under their leadership this Bureau and ABC News will continue shining bright. As for my own next chapter, I will be remaining here in Washington, and though we will become competitors – of a sort – I will forever be cheering you on.

At a time when so many of our nation’s institutions are under attack, you – together – represent an institution in which I believe deeply. Keep fighting for the truth, keep fighting for our audience, and keep fighting for each other.

With deep gratitude and respect,

Jonathan

OConnell and Godwin’s note:

Team,

We wanted to share the note below that Jonathan Greenberger sent to his team a short time ago.

For more than a decade, Jonathan has been a fixture in our organization, most recently serving as chief of the DC Bureau, where he has played an instrumental role in navigating our coverage of some of the most consequential events in our nation’s recent history. He has been a great asset to our powerhouse political team and will be greatly missed. We thank him for his contributions and look forward to toasting him in-person in DC next week to wish him a fond farewell.

In the interim, Katie den Daas will serve as acting DC Bureau chief as we conduct a search for Jonathan’s permanent replacement. Our thanks to her and the entire DC team for their collaboration and commitment during this transition.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to either one of us if you have questions. In the meantime, please join us in thanking Jonathan and wishing him the best of luck in his new endeavors.

All the best,

Debra and Kim