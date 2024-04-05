ABC | CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | NBC | Newsmax | NewsNation | Scripps News | WebNewser

Rare Earthquake Strikes Northeast, News Nets Spring Into Action

By Mark Mwachiro 

A rare 4.8 earthquake rattled the Northeast area of the United States on Friday morning. The epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, N.J., and it was felt all along the Northeast, including New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts.

Significant shaking could be felt throughout the New York City metropolitan area, alarming residents not accustomed to having the ground beneath them move.

News outlets have been providing continuous coverage of the earthquake event, which for many West Coasters may have been just another Friday.

Here are the breaking news times of the cable news and streaming news outlets:

  • Newsmax was the first news outlet to report the earthquake, breaking the news at 10:29 a.m. ET.
  • CNN – 10:33 a.m. ET

  • Fox News – 10:34 a.m. ET
    • Additionally, Fox News had a simulcast of Fox Weather’s earthquake coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET, running for nearly 30 minutes.

  • NewsNation – 10:35 a.m. ET
  • ABC News Live – 10:41 a.m. ET
  • CBS News Streaming – 10:41 a.m. ET
  • MSNBC – 10:42 a.m. ET

  • Scripps News – 10:43 a.m. ET
  • NBC News had a special report on the earthquake anchored by Lester Holt at 10:48 a.m. ET.

