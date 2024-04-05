Where to Watch Monday’s Solar Eclipse Coverage

It’s a total eclipse of the news networks.

Ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse, news crews are stationed all over North America, broadcasting and following the eclipse from areas expected to experience totality.

For those looking to get up-to-the-minute info and find the best way to experience the eclipse in their areas, here’s the list of coverage:

ABC News

ABC News and National Geographic announce Eclipse Across America , which will air live beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Disney+ and Hulu, as well as network social media platforms. The special will be anchored by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis , who will be reporting live from Burlington, Vt. Nat Geo talent Mariana van Zeller , photographer Cristina Mittermeier , astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi and astrophysicists Jedidah Isler and Ved Chirayath will be on site to show viewers how to safely observe and photograph eclipses and explain the science and history. Spanning 10 cities across North America, Eclipse Across America will broadcast from the following locations experiencing the phenomenon firsthand: Mazatlán, Mexico – Approximately 2:07-2:11 p.m. ET with ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers . Del Rio, Texas – Approximately 2:28-2:32 p.m. ET with ABC News national correspondent Mireya Villarreal and van Zeller. Dallas, Texas – Approximately 2:40-2:44 p.m. ET with GMA3 co-anchors DeMarco Morgan and ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and a live check-in with Tafreshi at Frio Cave. Russellville, Ark. – Approximately 2:51-2:54 p.m. ET with ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli with hundreds of couples saying “I do” at the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” mass wedding. Carbondale, Ill. – Approximately 2:59-3:05 p.m. ET with ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and Isler at Southern Illinois University. Indianapolis, Ind. – Approximately 3:06-3:09 p.m. ET with Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez at the Indy 500 Speedway. Cleveland, Ohio – Approximately. 3:13-3:17 p.m. ET with Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson at the Great Lakes Science Center. Niagara Falls, N.Y. – Approximately 3:18-3:22 p.m. ET with ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano and Mittermeier close to the Falls. ABC News multiplatform reporter Reena Roy will be reporting live from this location for ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News. Burlington, Vt. – Approximately 3:26-3:29 p.m. ET with Muir and Davis at Echo, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. Houlton, Maine – Approximately 3:32-3:35 p.m. ET at one of the last communities in America to see the eclipse. In addition to the live simulcast across multiple Disney platforms, GMA3 will air a special live preview with Morgan and Dr. Ashton on location in Dallas and with Eva Pilgrim from New York from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Eclipse Across America Good Morning America will get viewers ready for the eclipse with a preview of what’s to come, safety tips, the economic impact and the unique ways people are marking the celestial event.

Nightline will give context on the phenomenon from across the country and will showcase the best pictures of the eclipse taken throughout the day.

ABC News Digital will feature robust coverage around the eclipse, including a live blog on ABCNews.com , reporting on how to watch and photograph the celestial event, and a multimedia project profiling the impact of the rare event.

ABC News Radio correspondent Jim Ryan will file reports from the eclipse path in Texas. The following morning, ABC News’ flagship daily podcast, Start Here, will include reporting and reactions from the ABC News correspondents in the eclipse path .

CBS News

The Total Eclipse of the Heartland special coverage will air on the CBS Television Network and the CBS News Streaming Network from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET.

On Monday, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil will anchor their respective broadcasts and the special coverage from Indianapolis, Ind.

Special coverage will feature reports from CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and CBS News correspondents across the country, including Janet Shamlian in Kerrville, Texas; Omar Villafranca in Dallas, Mark Strassmann in Russellville, Ark.; Lana Zak in Indianapolis; and Dave Malkoff in Cleveland.

CBS News and Stations’ unique collaboration between local and national teams and across programs will enable viewers to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the cosmic event.

Total Eclipse of the Heartland will feature on-the-ground reporting from CBS Stations, including from CBS Newspath, where c orrespondent Jarred Hill will wrap up the day’s events.

CBS Newspath, where c Former NASA astronauts, aerospace engineers and science experts, including Bill Nye The Science Guy, astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz and CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood, will provide analysis and context of the eclipse. Actor William Shatner will also make a special appearance.

CNN

CNN’s special live presentation will be featured from 1 to 4 p.m. ET on CNN News Central with Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez , CNN International and CNN Max with Richard Quest and Rahel Solomon and CNN Digital will feature a special multi-hour livestream and coverage of the event across the United States at CNN.com / Eclipse .

CNN en Español anchor Rey Rodriguez will report from Mazatlán, Mexico, starting Sunday, hosting Mirador Mundial live on location at 6 p.m. ET and live reporting throughout the day on Monday.

CNN cameras and drones will be positioned across the path of this eclipse, with CNN teams reporting from Mexico, throughout the United States and onboard a Delta Air Lines “Path of Totality” flight.

CNN Meteorologists Chad Myers , Allison Chinchar and Elisa Raffa will contribute with video and graphics from in-studio, monitoring minute-by-minute updates on the all-important weather conditions for eclipse viewing, while Derek Van Dam will contribute on location in Vermont.

In addition to the livestream and live coverage of the eclipse, CNN Digital will feature photography from Sarah Silbiger on location at Amistad National Recreational Area, where visitors will be some of the first people in the United States to experience the eclipse.

CNN Audio will preview the total solar eclipse on the 5 Good Things podcast on Saturday, April 6, and on Monday, April 8.

CNN 10, CNN’s daily news show for students over 13 and other viewers who want to learn about current events and global issues in 10 minutes or less, will also preview the total solar eclipse.

Fox News/Fox Weather

Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Kendall Smith will anchor coverage live from Dallas and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, respectively, when the eclipse occurs from 12 to 4 p.m. ET.

Additionally, FoxNews correspondent Casey Stegall will be in Dallas; Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean will be based in Little Rock, Ark.; Fox Weather correspondent Robert Ray and Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt will report from Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Fox Weather correspondent Brandy Campbell will be in Rochester, N.Y.; and Fox Business correspondent Kelly Saberi will be in Bloomington, Ind.

Fox News multimedia reporters Joy Addison , Olivianna Calmes and Kailey Schuyler in Waco, Texas; Cape Girardeau, Mo.; and Burlington, Vt., respectively.

Fox Weather will also provide extended segments with correspondents in the days leading up to the eclipse. Correspondent Max Gorden will visit the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to speak with Dr. E.C. Kupp and Campbell will interview NASA scientists leading up to April 8.



MSNBC

On Monday, April 8, MSNBC’s Katy Tur anchors special coverage of the total eclipse beginning at 2 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

Throughout the coverage, MSNBC will use innovative in-studio virtual reality technology to demonstrate the path of the solar eclipse across North America.

NBC News/NBC News Now

NBC News will feature extensive live coverage of the historic eclipse beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Lester Holt will anchor the two-hour special Total Eclipse 2024 live on NBC and NBC News Now from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest viewing site of the 2024 eclipse. He will also anchor NBC Nightly News that evening from Indianapolis.

two-hour special Total Eclipse 2024 NBC Nightly News Today’s Savannah Guthrie , Hoda Kotb , Craig Melvin , Carson Daly , Sheinelle Jones , Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager will join the special coverage live from the Museum of Natural History in New York City, along with Al Roker live from Dallas, Texas.

NBC News correspondents and reporters dispatched across the country will join special coverage to capture the path of totality, beginning in Texas: Morgan Chesky from Kerrville, Texas Jay Gray from Junction, Texas Al Roker from Dallas, Texas Priscilla Thompson from Dallas, Texas Chase Cain from Little Rock, Ark. Maura Barrett from Bloomington, Ind. Tom Costello from Indianapolis, Ind. Jesse Kirsch from Cleveland, Ohio Savannah Sellers from New York, N.Y. Emilie Ikeda from New York, N.Y. Ryan Nobles from Brockport, N.Y. Kate Snow from Houlton, Maine Gadi Schwartz will report live from a flight tracking the eclipse



NBCNews.com will carry an up-to-the-minute live blog with the latest developments along the path of totality, in addition to in-depth coverage leading up to the historic eclipse on NASA’s preparations and how to safely view it.

NBC News Now will preview coverage with Total Eclipse 2024: Countdown to History , led by Roker and Sellers . The special will count down to the historic moment with an interview with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, a report on eclipse chasers around the world and an in-depth look at how cities across the country are preparing for it.

NewsNation

Senior national correspondent Brian Entin will co-anchor a special broadcast from the network’s headquarters in Chicago from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET, alongside NewsNation Now anchors Nichole Berlie and Connell McShane, as the eclipse is expected to take place across the United States.

National correspondent Brooke Shafer will report live from the Indianapolis Speedway in Speedway, Ind., which is under the path of totality; correspondent Stephanie Haines will be live from Dallas, Texas; and Ali Bradley will be live from Del Rio, Texas, which also falls in the line of totality.

Additionally, national correspondent Caitlyn Becker will provide live coverage from Niagara Falls National Park in New York.

NewsNation will also provide ongoing coverage and video from Nexstar affiliates across the country on the interest and energy around the Great American Eclipse captivating Americans.

Noticias Univision

Noticias Univision will air El Gran Eclipse Americano (The Great American Eclipse), a 2-hour special broadcasting on Univision and streaming on ViX’s news channel Noticias 24/7 beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Noticias Univision will deploy a team of reporters to cover the historic event from its starting point in Mexico to Texas and Maine.

The special will also include augmented reality graphic segments that will help illustrate the event to viewers as we follow along the eclipse’s path.

Scripps News

Scripps News will produce a live, two-hour special from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and will track the eclipse from the Dallas area until it clears New Hampshire.

The network will also have crews and stations along the path. The list of stations deploying for this are KRIS Corpus Christi, KXXV Waco, KJRH Tulsa, KSHB Kansas City, WRTV Indianapolis, WCPO Cincinnati, WEWS Cleveland, WXYZ Detroit and WKBW Buffalo.

National Scripps News reporters will also deploy to help expand coverage.

In addition, the 24/7 channel will produce a wrap-up special from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET on the evening of April 8.

Spectrum News

Spectrum News will air network-wide special live coverage of the total eclipse beginning at 2 p.m. ET and hosted by Spectrum News+ anchor Josh Robin .

Coverage will feature perspective from Spectrum News 1 North Carolina meteorologist Lee Ringer , Spectrum News D.C. Bureau reporter Daniel Grimes , as well as analysis from experts including Peter Richards , executive producer of the Amazon documentary Totality: The American Eclipse.

Spectrum News’s local networks are in the path of totality from start to finish, providing live continuous coverage of the eclipse’s totality beginning in Texas, then Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, New York and Maine.

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour will broadcast the solar eclipse, including reporting from NewsHour science correspondent Miles O’Brien at the Dallas Cotton Bowl on April 8 as the eclipse covers the city.

Coverage leading up to the eclipse will extend online to include several pieces, such as a look at the local economic and tourist booms the eclipse is bringing to some areas of the country with NewsHour’s Oklahoma-based communities reporter Adam Kemp , what researchers can learn from a total solar eclipse with digital reporter Bella Isaacs-Thomas and tips for viewing the eclipse with O’Brien.

NewsHour’s digital and social platforms will offer a livestream of the eclipse, live updates, and additional related content.

The Weather Channel