Week of Oct. 30 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Share Ratings Crown

A busy news week saw positive momentum for all three morning shows, with each recording week to week gains in both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54, for the week of October 30.

As usual, Good Morning America leads all the morning shows in total viewers, while Today continues to dominate in the A25-54 demo.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 3.10 million total viewers and 601,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Oct. 30. That’s +2 % and +4%, respectively, when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was up in total viewers by +2% but was down double digits in the A25-54, dropping by -14%.

Speaking of GMA, co-host Michael Strahan has been away from the program and Fox’s NFL Sunday pre-game show since Oct. 26 as he attends to “personal family matters.” Remains to be seen when he’ll return to his on-air duties.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Today led all morning shows in the A25-54 demo with 761,000 viewers, continuing this dominance for the 12th consecutive week. However, it remains the No. 2 morning show in total viewers with 2.87 million viewer average for the week of Oct. 30. Looking at the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today’s performance was up by +5% in total viewers and by +6% in the A25-54 demo. When comparing numbers to 2022, Today was flat in total viewers and was the only morning show to show gains compared to the same week in 2022 in the A25-54 demo, rising by +2%.

CBS Mornings remained in third place with 2.275 million total viewers and 477,000 viewers in A25-54 on average for the week of Oct. 30. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings was up in total viewers by +2% and by +6% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, however, CBS Mornings dropped in total viewers and in A25-54 by -1% and -11%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Oct. 30, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,100,000 2,874,000 2,275,000 • A25-54: 623,000 761,000 477,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 10/23/23), Previous Week (w/o 10/9/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/10/22). Most Current Data Stream: 2022-2023 Season (9/25 – 10/23/22) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19 – 10/16/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.