Week of Oct. 31 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Share Ratings Crown

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show continued their streaks as the most watched morning shows in total viewers and in the adults 25-54 demo, respectively, for the week of October 31.

GMA has been the top morning show in total viewers for the past seven weeks, while NBC’s streak as the top morning show in adults 25-54 has now grown to three consecutive weeks.

All three morning shows saw declines in total audience, while Today was the only morning show to see growth in adults 25-54 when comparing their performances to the previous week (Oct. 24).

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.03 million total viewers and 725,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of Oct. 31.

GMA shed -2% in total viewers when compared to the previous week and flat in adults 25-54. When comparing GMA’s performance to the same week in 2021, the morning show saw declines in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo at -7% and -12%, respectively.

NBC’s Today remains the No. 2 morning news program in total viewers, but is likely pleased with its return to the top of the morning heap when it comes to adults 25-54. For the week of Oct. 31, Today averaged 747,000 demo viewers and 2.88 million total viewers.

Compared to the previous week, Today was down by -1% in total viewers and up by +1% in the adults 25-54 demo, with that demo growth likely driven by the traditionally highly-rated Halloween broadcast. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2021, however, the Today show was down -7% in total viewers and -15% in adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings remains the No. 3 morning show in both total viewers and adults 25-54. For the week of Oct. 31, it averaged 2.30 million total viewers, a decline of -4% compared to the previous week, and was down by -1% from the previous week with 537,000 in the adults 25-54 demo. Looking at the same week in 2021, CBS Mornings is down -6% in total viewers but grew by +6% in the adults 25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Oct. 31:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,033,000 2,882,000 2,303,000 • A25-54: 725,000 747,000 537,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 10/24/22), Previous Week (w/o 10/17/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/25/21).Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 – 10/30/22), Season 2021-2022 (9/20 – 10/31/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.