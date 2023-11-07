Jessica Kurdali Promoted to SVP of Talent at NBCU News Group

TVNewser has learned that NBC News on-air talent executive Jessica Kurdali is being promoted to the role of svp of talent strategy at NBCUniversal News Group.

Kurdali has spent more than 20 years at NBC News, most recently as vp of talent development supporting both NBC News and MSNBC. She is the organization’s lead on-air talent executive, having replaced longtime NBC News talent chief and direct report Elena Nachmanoff at the start of 2022.

Kurdali has helped recruit and mentor recently-appointed Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, and including, but not limited to, Saturday Today co-host Laura Jarrett, Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles, foreign correspondent Molly Hunter, White House press secretary-turned-MSNBC primetime host Jen Psaki.