Week of Nov. 9 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today, CBS This Morning See Post-Election Audience Losses

GMA and Today split the post-election week morning ratings race, with GMA averaging the most total viewers (3.5 million), while Today averaged the most adults 25-54 (million).

This is according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day for the 8th week of the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

By averaging 1 million adults 25-54 this past week, Today has now finished No. 1 (either outright or in a tie) in the A25-54 measurement for 64 consecutive weeks.

All of the broadcast morning shows lost viewers from election week, as expected.

Today was -11% among adults 25-54 and -7% among total viewers. Compared with the year-ago week (which featured the House Impeachment hearings), Today was -16% in total viewers and -21% in the A25-54 demo.

Over on ABC, Good Morning America outperformed Today by an average of +95,000 total viewers. However, it averaged -144,000 adults 25-54 than its NBC morning competitor.

GMA was -9% total viewers and and -18% among adults 25-54 versus election week. GMA was -16% in total viewers and -25% in adults 25-54 compared to the same week in 2019.

Despite the losses, GMA is increasing its advantage in total viewers over Today (3.3 million) by +45% (161,000 vs. 111,000) from the same point last season to its largest in 5 years – since the 2015-16 season.

CBS This Morning averaged a paltry 2.8 million total viewers and 600,000 A25-54 viewers. The 600,000 A25-54 total is -21% from the previous week, and the 2.8 million total viewer average represents a -11% decline from election week.

Versus the year-ago week of Nov. 11 2019, CTM was -8% in total viewers and -26% in adults 25-54.

Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Nov. 9 (Post-election week)

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,530,000 3,435,000 2,814,000 • A25-54: 902,000 1,046,000 600,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/9/20), Previous Week (w/o 11/2/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/10/19). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 11/15/19) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23 – 11/17/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets.

Comments