Week of Nov. 2 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place on Election Week; CBS This Morning Is Up From 2019

GMA and Today split the election week morning ratings race, while CBS This Morning posted the most week-to-week viewership growth among adults 25-54.

Good Morning America was the most-watched morning show for the week of Nov. 2 (3.9 million total viewers), while Today averaged the most adults 25-54 (1.2 million)

This is according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day for the 7th week of the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

By averaging 1.2 million adults 25-54 this past week, Today has now finished No. 1 (either outright or in a tie) in the A25-54 measurement for 63 consecutive weeks.

This 1.2 million viewer count represents Today’s largest A25-54 delivery since the week of May 11, 2020 (25 weeks).

The NBC morning show performed well once again relative to the prior week (Oct. 26 2020). Among adults 25-54, Today was +14%. The broadcast was also +13% in total viewers.

However, compared with the year-ago week (Nov. 4, 2019), Today was -5% in total viewers and -6% in the A25-54 demo.

Over on ABC, Good Morning America outperformed Today by an average of +182,000 total viewers. However, it averaged -79,000 adults 25-54 than its NBC morning competitor.

GMA was +15% total viewers and an impressive +24% among adults 25-54 versus the previous week. Unfortunately, the year-over-year trend wasn’t great, despite it being an election week, where one would think more attention would be paid to the news programs. GMA was -4% in total viewers and -5% in adults 25-54 compared to the same week in 2019.

Despite finishing in third, CBS This Morning had a stellar week by its own standards. The broadcast averaged 3.1 million total viewers and 758,000 A25-54 viewers. The 758,000 A25-54 total is +20% from the previous week, and the 3.1 million total viewer count represents +18% growth from the prior week — CTM’s largest average total audience in 28 weeks (since April 20, 2020).

Even the year-over-year ratings trend for CBS This Morning was a positive one. Versus the year-ago week of Nov. 4, 2019, CTM was +5% in total viewers and +1% in adults 25-54.

Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Nov. 2 (Election Week)

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,878,000 3,696,000 3,145,000 • A25-54: 1,101,000 1,180,000 757,000

Comments