Week of May 15 Morning Show Ratings: Today Defends First Place in Adults 25-54, While GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers

NBC’s Today show fended off ABC’s Good Morning America in the key Adults 25-54 demo for the second consecutive week.

The two morning shows had been involved in a tussle for the top spot among the key demo lasting five weeks, but Today withstood GMA’s charge beating it out by 6,000 viewers to claim victory for the week of May 15.

Meanwhile, all morning shows experienced back-to-back declines in both total viewers and adults 25-54 for the week of May 15.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 3.027 million total viewers and 655,000 viewers in the Adults 25-54 demo for the week of May 15. GMA was down in total viewers by -2% and in the demo by -3% compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers and the 25-54 demo by -8% and -17%, respectively.

NBC’s Today came in second place in total viewers with 2.77 million total viewers for the week of May 15, but enjoyed its second consecutive weekly finish as the top morning show in the A25-54 demo, averaging 655,000. Compared numbers with those from the previous week, Today shed -2% in total viewers and fell by -8% in the key demo of A25-54. Compared to the same week in 2022, Today show was down in total viewers by -8% and -14% in the A25-54 demo.

For the week of May 15, CBS Mornings came in third place dropping by -6% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2,294,000 viewers. The program shed -8% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 469,000 viewers. Looking at this week’s performance to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -6% and -13%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 15, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,026,000 2,718,000 2,294,000 • A25-54: 649,000 655,000 469,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/15/23), Previous Week (w/o 5/8/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/16/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-5/21/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-5/22/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.