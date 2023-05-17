Week of May 8 Morning Show Ratings: Today Show Wins Battle for No. 1 in Adults 25-54, While GMA Remains on Top in Total Viewers

It’s a tug of war for first place between ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today in the key advertiser demo of Adults 25-54. This development has now extended into the fifth week, with NBC’s morning show emerging victorious in this go around.

Today earned its largest lead over GMA in the demo in nine weeks, beating ABC News’ morning show by +42,000 A25-54 viewers. GMA still came out on top in total viewers for the week of May 8.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.1 million total viewers and 670,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of May 8. GMA was down in total viewers by -2% and in the A25-54 demo by -4% compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -8% and -19%, respectively.

For the week of May 8, NBC’s Today came in second place in total viewers with 2.845 million total viewers but was the top morning show in the A25-54 demo with 712,000 viewers. Looking at the numbers from the previous week, Today was down in total viewers by -3% and was up by +3% in 25-54. In fact, Today was the only morning show to register week-to-week growth within this advertiser-coveted demo. Compared to the same week in 2022, the NBC broadcast was down in total viewers by -6% and -10% in the A25-54 demo.

Third place CBS Mornings, for the week of May 8, dropped by -3% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2.35 million total viewers on average, and saw a double-digit fall of -10% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 490,000 viewers. Comparing this week’s performance to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo by -4% and -14%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 8, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,099,000 2,771,000 2,348,000 • A25-54: 670,000 712,000 490,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/8/23), Previous Week (w/o 5/1/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/9/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-5/14/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-5/15/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.