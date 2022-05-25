Week of May 16 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 3 Straight Weeks at No. 1 in Demo for First Time Since 2015

In a measurement it has ranked No. 2 in for years, ABC’s Good Morning America has now marked three consecutive weeks as the No. 1 morning show among adults 25-54.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 785,000 adults 25-54 during the week of May 16. That figure is actually -2% from the previous week (May 9), but still good enough to hold onto that top spot in the morning genre. The last time GMA marked three consecutive weeks as the most-watched morning news program in the key A25-54 demo was the weeks of Aug. 10 through Aug. 24 of 2015.

GMA averaged 3.29 million in total viewers, also -2% from the prior week, but most on morning TV, per usual.

The show’s year-over-year ratings trend remains poor, particularly among adults 25-54. GMA shed -2% in total viewers and -11% in adults 25-54 from the week of May 17, 2021.

NBC’s Today took second place in both key measurements for the second consecutive week. The broadcast actually gained some ground in total viewers from the prior week (up less than +1%), but lost -3% of its A25-54 audience. And, like its counterparts from ABC and CBS, Today lost audience from the comparable week in 2021, -8% in total viewers and a whopping -16% in adults 25-54.

Third-place CBS Mornings averaged 2.43 million total viewers for the week of May 16, steady with the prior week but -5% from the year-ago week. The program also averaged 541,000 adults 25-54, which is -2% from the prior week but actually even with the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of May 16, 2022: