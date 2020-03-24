Week of March 16 Morning Show Ratings: NBC’s Today Was No. 1 Across the Relevant Measurements

With Hoda Kotb broadcasting from Studio 1A, Savannah Guthrie beaming in from home, and Al Roker doing the same (Roker and NBC colleague Craig Melvin remain in quarantine), NBC’s Today managed to win the morning show ratings race for the week of March 16.

That’s now three consecutive weeks that Today has defeated both GMA and CBS This Morning in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54.

Not only did Today beat its competition, but it posted its best total viewer and demo delivery in more than a year.

Despite taking second place in the relevant measurements, Good Morning America posted noticeable viewership growth. Expect that to continue, with many Americans heeding the instructions of the government to stay home. On Tuesday, March 17, GMA turned in its largest A25-54 audience since Feb. 28 of last year, averaging almost 1.3 million viewers.

Additionally, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers and currently holds its largest lead in that category since the 2016-2017 season.

GMA and Today weren’t the only morning shows to have good ratings weeks. Broadcasting from the Ed Sullivan Theater (and various apartments/houses across the tri-state area), CBS This Morning also posted week-to-week and year-over-year audience growth.

Compared to the same week one year ago, Today posted the improved the most: +13% in Total Viewers and +15% in the key A25-54 demo. GMA was +10% in Total Viewers and +10% in the key A25-54 demo. CBS This Morning improved +6% in Total Viewers and +4% in the key demo from last year.

Nielsen ratings for the week of March 16, 2020:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 4,293,000 4,329,000 3,303,000 • A25-54: 1,288,000 1,515,000 828,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 3/16/20), and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/18/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 3/22/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 3/24/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

