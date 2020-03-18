CBS This Morning Will Move Operations to Ed Sullivan Theater

CBS This Morning-turned-Late Show with Stephen Colbert executive producer Chris Licht has given the green light for CBS’ morning show to temporarily broadcast from the legendary Ed Sullivan Theater, starting tomorrow.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky thanked her former News colleague “and the Colbert crew who will be handling all technical operations out of the Ed Sullivan Theater.” The Late Show, like other late night shows, are on hiatus for the time being, though late night hosts are getting creative, at home.

Two New York-based CBS buildings, including the CBS Broadcast Center, shut down temporarily one week ago today, after three staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That number has since grown to six. The CBS Broadcast Center then underwent a deep clean.

Some staffers returned last Saturday, and the rest thought they’d be back in the main building this coming Monday, but in a new memo this morning, Zirinsky said the buildings will not be re-opening.

“We all have to make daily adjustments to our lives during this health crisis. In an abundance of caution, ViacomCBS is temporarily moving operations out of the Broadcast Center/555 Building and diversifying locations. This applies to all CBS divisions, including Sports, WCBS TV, COE operations and, of course, CBS News.”

Zirinsky also provided CBS Newsers with an update on how the 6 team members who tested positive for the coronavirus are doing.

“Many of you have asked about our colleagues who are sick. We’re all deeply concerned about those who have contracted COVID-19 and thinking of them as they recover. We have not had any confirmed cases beyond what we shared on Monday, although we await the results of a few more tests.”

