Week of March 13 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Surges to No. 1 in Adults 25-54, Remains Top Show in Total Viewers

A week featuring post-Oscars coverage saw ABC’s Good Morning America race to the top spot in both total viewers and the key Adults 25-54 demo for the week of March 13.

The last time GMA was the top morning show in both measurements was a month earlier — the week of Feb. 13.

The good news extended even further for GMA as it was the only morning show to record week-to-week growth in the advertiser-coveted demo Adults 25-54 demo, and also showed positive gains when compared to the same period in 2022.

For the week of March 13, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged more than 3.17 million total viewers and 735,000 viewers in the A 25-54 demo.

GMA was down by -2% in total viewers but gained +1% in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. When looking at the morning show’s performance relative to the same week in 2022, the morning show bucked the trend normally seen in this category by gaining +3% in both total viewers and in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today show fell back to second place in the demo with 705,000 A25-54 viewers and was also the No. 2 show in total viewers with more than 2.76 million viewers for the week of March 13. Compared to the previous week, Today was down in total viewers by -8% and -9% in the A25-54 demo. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, Today was down in total viewers by -8% but remained flat in A25-54.

CBS Mornings came in third place with 2.19 million total viewers and 483,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of March 13. It was down in total viewers by -9% and by -6% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the same period in 2022, the morning show was down in total viewers and adults 25-54 demo by -5 and -6%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of March 13, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,172,000 2,762,000 2,190,000 • A25-54: 735,000 705,000 483,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/13/23), Previous Week (w/o 3/6/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/14/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 3/19/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 3/20/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.