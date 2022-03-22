Week of March 14 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place During Low-Rated Week

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the week of March 14 as U.S. TV’s most-watched morning show, while NBC’s Today averaged the most adults 25-54.

That said, both shows posted week-to-week and year-over-year audience losses.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.08 million total viewers this past week. While that’s more than NBC and CBS, it also represents an -11% decline from the previous week (March 7), and -4% from what it delivered in the year-ago week (March 15, ’21). The ABC morning show also averaged 713,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -14% from what the show averaged the prior week—and -15% vs. the year-ago week. GMA did rank No. 1 in the demo on Friday, but finished No. 2 behind Today in the measurement the rest of the week.

Speaking of Today, NBC’s morning show remained No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54, averaging 768,000 this past week. That’s -12% from what the show averaged in the demo the prior week, and -22% from what it averaged in the year-ago week. Despite the drop-off, Today has now finished No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 for 335 out of the last 342 weeks. The NBC morning show averaged 2.775 million viewers for the week, a -12% loss from the previous week and -12% from the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.32 million total viewers during the week of March 14, which is -11% from the prior week, and -11% from the year-ago week. The program also averaged 514,000 A25-54 viewers, which is -10% from the prior week, and -14% from the year-ago week.

Additionally, due to live coverage of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, March 16, CBS Mornings was retitled to “CBS Morn” and Today was retitled to “Today-TS” The retitled telecasts are excluded from the weekly and season averages. CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on four days of shows (Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of March 14, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,080,000 2,775,000 2,316,000 • A25-54: 713,000 768,000 514,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/14/22), Previous Week (w/o 3/7/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/15/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 3/21/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 3/22/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.