Week of March 15 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Edges Today in Total Viewers, But Today Beats GMA in Demo For 82nd Consecutive Week

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the week of March 15 with the largest average total audience, while NBC’s Today earned the most adults 25-54.

Today averaged 985,000 adults 25-54, marking 82 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on morning TV in the key demo. The broadcast also averaged more than 3.1 million total viewers. Today also managed to beat GMA and CBS This Morning in all key categories on Friday, including in total viewers.

Compared to the prior week, NBC’s morning show was down -7% in total viewers, and -3% in adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, the program was down -27% in total viewers and -35% in adults 25-54.

The significant year-over-year audience decline makes sense. The pandemic-related lockdowns began in earnest at this point last year. Stuck at home, Americans were more likely than usual to watch the morning shows, especially for breaking news concerning the pandemic. During that week, Hoda Kotb broadcasted from Studio 1A, Savannah Guthrie beamed in from home, as did Al Roker (Roker and Craig Melvin were in quarantine at the time).

Good Morning America averaged 3.2 million total viewers and 839,000 adults 25-54 this past week. Compared to the prior week, ABC’s morning show fell -9% in total viewers, and -7% in adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, the program shed -25% in total viewers and -35% in adults 25-54.

After a monster ratings week, driven by record viewership for its interview with Oprah Winfrey and never-before-seen clips from her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, CBS This Morning came back down to Earth this past week.

The program averaged 2.6 million total viewers and 601,000 adults 25-54.

Compared to the aforementioned week of March 8, CTM fell -21% in total viewers and -12% in adults 25-54. The broadcast was also down -22% in total viewers, and -27% in adults 25-54 compared to the year-ago week.

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of March 15, 2021

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,199,000 3,145,000 2,590,000 • A25-54: 839,000 985,000 601,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/15/21), Previous Week (w/o 3/8/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/16/20). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 3/21/21) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 3/22/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.